General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, claimed to have foreseen the outcome of Ghana’s 2024 general elections as far back as 2008.

According to him, he deliberately withheld the prophecy from the public, even when presidential candidates visited his church, explaining that it was not the appropriate time to disclose the vision.

"I have prophesied about prosperity and progress long before the elections. It is more prudent for me to reveal this mystery after the elections. I have known about the outcome of this election since 2008. Even as I stand here, I know what is going to happen in the next sixteen years. Ghanaians love God but they do not fully know Him, so there are many things I have had to keep hidden. I had seen this outcome since 2008; it is not now that I would be saying God opened my eyes," he stated.

Prophet Kyei-Duah revealed that he gave subtle hints during each flagbearer’s visit to his church:

"In Accra, when one of them visited, I said, ‘I have seen something.’ In Kumasi, when the other visited, I also said, ‘I have seen something.’ What is typically seen and heard, and what is the difference? Before we got into 2024, I declared that this year would be a year of confirmation. Ghanaians are a people who, if you are not careful and deliberate in your actions, could lose their lives," he added.

He also commended the victorious political party and reflected on the symbolic significance of the number eight:

"Blessed be the party that won the elections. I am the eighth generational prophet. Among my parents' children, I am the eighth. The party that won was number eight on the ballot paper," he noted.

Mahama's Visit

On his birthday, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama visited the Believers Worship Centre with his entourage, including Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Professor Joshua Alabi. Mahama donated GH₵50,000 to the church, a gesture warmly received by the congregation.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah led a prayer session for Mahama, held his hands, and declared:

"Go for your testimony."

The prophet added:

"If two people compete, one will always win. The winner is the one God has chosen. I represent God, so the one who wins will be my president. I saw something, but it is too heavy for my mouth to say. I’ll meet them right away and have a conversation with Papa (Mahama)."

Bawumia's Visit

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by his running mate Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) and key NPP figures, including Wontumi and Adwoa Safo, also visited Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s church.

Bawumia’s team donated GH₵100,000, double Mahama’s contribution, with NAPO adding an additional GH₵50,000.

During an intense prayer session, Prophet Kyei-Duah wrapped a sacred Tallit prayer shawl around Bawumia and declared:

"Go for your testimony! Go for it!"

After the prayers, Kyei-Duah whispered to Bawumia: