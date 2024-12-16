Prophet Adom Kyei Duah shouts 'ɛyɛ zu' after blessing Bawumia pre-election

The founder of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a sermon following the declaration of the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as President-elect.

During his sermon on Sunday, 15 December 2024, Prophet Adom Kyei acknowledged the presence of some members of the NDC who had attended his church. In a video, he mentioned that they had sought his prayers before the 2024 elections and, through God's intervention, emerged victorious.

Adom Nyame, as he is affectionately called, expressed gratitude to the NDC members for returning to the church to testify about their victory in the elections. He concluded his message by shouting the NDC’s catchphrase, “ɛyɛ zu,” to which the congregation responded, “ɛyɛ za.” He explained that this was their greeting, and he needed to recognise it.

However, the Prophet's remarks have sparked controversy online, with many referring to him as a sycophant, especially given that he had previously offered prayers for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 elections.

Here are some reactions from social media users:

@johelijeh commented: “This allo prophet err😂 After covering Bawumia’s head and praying for Mahama, thinking Bawumia would rather win, he is back saying ɛyɛ zu🤣 ɛyɛ onyɛ🤣😂”

@iam_P2_ remarked: “Even a pastor funfool Bawumia 😂😂”

@JnrSamad added: “Ne be the same man said God would make it possible for Alhaji Bawumia nor? 🙈🤣🤣😹”

@sfoxez stated: “As soon as this man covered Bawumia with this, I said that is bad 🤐”