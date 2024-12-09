Election 2024: Mahama beats Bawumia by a staggering 1,671, 093 votes

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been officially declared the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) John Dramani Mahama won the presidential election results, with 6,328,397 votes.

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced the final results in a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024. John Dramani Mahama emerged victorious with 6,328,397 votes (56.55%). He triumphed over his main contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), and 10 other candidates. Nana Kwame Bediako came third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen placed fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).

Announcing the results, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa described the election as “credible, fair, transparent, and peaceful”, reflecting the will of the people. She attributed the successful conduct of the elections to the commission's rigorous reforms over recent years. She also expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring the smooth running of the 2024 elections.

Ahead of the EC’s official declaration, Dr Bawumia conceded defeat during a brief press conference on Saturday, 8 December. He stated that the NPP’s internal collation had confirmed the NDC’s decisive victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

John Dramani Mahama, who first became President on 25 July 2012 following the sudden demise of John Evans Atta Mills, secured his first full term by winning the December 2012 elections. However, his bids for re-election in 2016 and 2020 were unsuccessful, losing both times to Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP. In 2016, Mahama garnered 4,800,737 votes (44.61%) against Akufo-Addo’s 5,773,299 votes (53.65%). In 2020, he obtained 6,264,517 votes (47.39%) while Akufo-Addo secured 6,777,325 votes (51.27%).

After two failed attempts, John Mahama has now successfully secured a second term. He will be sworn in as President of Ghana on 7 January 2024.