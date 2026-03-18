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Senegal to take legal action against CAF over AFCON title awarded to Morocco

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:44 - 18 March 2026
Senegal players celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
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The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) has responded for the first time to the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award it to Morocco.

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Senegal had initially secured a 1–0 victory over Morocco in January to lift the trophy, but the result was surrounded by controversy, particularly given Morocco’s status as tournament hosts.

CAF later upheld an appeal submitted by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), challenging the earlier disciplinary outcome following the final on January 18.

MUST READ: Morocco win 2025 AFCON after CAF strips Senegal of title

As a result, the Senegalese federation was found to have breached competition regulations due to the conduct of its team during the match.

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The sanction was both immediate and significant: Senegal were deemed to have forfeited the final, with the match officially recorded as a 3–0 victory in favour of Morocco, thereby handing them the continental title.

Senegal to appeal to CAS

In an official statement, the FSF strongly criticised the ruling, describing it as “unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable" and warning that it undermines the credibility of African football.

READ ALSO: Why CAF awarded Morocco the 2025 AFCON title after Senegal stripped

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“To defend the rights and interests of Senegalese football, the federation announces it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, with an emergency procedure to be initiated as soon as possible,” read part of the statement.

“The Federation reaffirms its commitment to the values of integrity and sporting justice and will keep the public informed of the follow-up to this matter.”

Additional disciplinary rulings

The disciplinary process extended beyond the final result, with other incidents also reviewed on appeal.

Morocco midfielder Ismaël Saibari was found guilty of unsporting conduct in violation of Articles 82 and 83(1) of the CAF Disciplinary Code. However, his punishment was reduced. He ultimately received a two-match suspension in CAF competitions, with one match suspended, while the previously imposed $100,000 fine was cancelled.

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READ ALSO: Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup

CAF also confirmed that Morocco’s federation bore responsibility for the conduct of ball boys during the match, although the associated fine was reduced to $50,000.

In addition, the $100,000 fine relating to interference around the VAR (OFR) review area was upheld. Meanwhile, the penalty for the laser incident was reduced to $10,000.

A historic and controversial outcome

Rarely has an AFCON final produced such a dramatic administrative outcome. The Appeal Board’s verdict has fundamentally altered the sporting result of the tournament and is expected to generate widespread reaction across the continent.

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