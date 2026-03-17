Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup

Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup

Nico Williams dreams of Ghana vs Spain clash with brother Inaki at 2026 World Cup

Nico Williams has described facing his elder brother, Inaki Williams, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a personal dream scenario.

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Although both players represent the same club side, Athletic Club, they compete internationally for different nations. Nico represents Spain, while Inaki plays for Ghana, setting the stage for a potential historic encounter on football’s biggest stage.

The 2026 tournament draw placed the two countries in separate groups, meaning any possible meeting would only occur in the knockout stages.

Spain is drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, while Ghana will compete in Group L with England, Croatia, and Panama.

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Nico, who has earned 30 international caps for Spain, expressed his desire for a brotherly showdown in an interview with FourFourTwo, highlighting both the excitement and emotional complexity such a match would bring.

He shared his hopes with FourFourTwo, stating,

I don’t know if we’ll be able to meet at some point, but I would like to play against my brother – he for Ghana and I for Spain... I think my parents would have a heart attack because they wouldn’t know who to go with!

He further acknowledged the strength of both teams while expressing confidence in Spain’s ambitions.

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I hope I can play against him and win, although he’s going to score five goals if we do meet each other.

He added,

My brother knows all about the team we have – Ghana are also a good team. I hope we can cross paths – if we do, we’ll win for sure!

READ ALSO: Otto Addo names 4 new players in Black Stars squad for Austria and Germany clashes

The Bigger Picture

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For the encounter to materialise, both nations would need to progress beyond the group stage. Inaki Williams will be aiming to secure a place in Ghana’s final 26-man squad, expected to be announced by coach Otto Addo, and help the Black Stars advance deep into the competition.

Meanwhile, Nico will look to guide Spain, one of the most in-form sides in international football, toward the latter stages of the tournament.