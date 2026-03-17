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Who is Marvin Senaya, the new Black Stars defender who snubbed Togo for Ghana?
On Monday night, Otto Addo named a 26-man squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming pre-World Cup friendly matches against Germany and Austria.
Among the fresh faces in the squad is 24-year-old defender Marvin Senaya, who currently plays for AJ Auxerre in France.
Senaya was born in Saint-Maurice, France, and is eligible to represent both Ghana and Togo due to his heritage. His father, Yao Mawuko Sènaya, is a former Togolese international who made 20 appearances between 1998 and 2008, while his mother is Ghanaian.
In a dramatic twist, Senaya received call-ups from both Ghana and Togo during the same international window, sparking debate among fans over which nation he would ultimately choose.
However, according to Henry Asante Twum, the defender has decided to commit his international future to Ghana.
Asante Twum said on TV3,
Without a player’s word, I think it will be unprofessional to announce a squad when the player hasn’t agreed, when the club hasn’t agreed. There is that assurance that he would make it
The FA has been engaging him a number of times. We’ve had conversations with him over a long period of time, and he has accepted to play for us [Black Stars of Ghana].
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Senaya has been in solid form this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions for Auxerre and contributing one goal—performances that have put him on the radar of both national teams.
The Bigger Picture
For Senaya, choosing Ghana could be a strategic career move. With the Black Stars heading for their fifth FIFA World Cup in North America, he has a stronger chance of competing on football’s biggest stage. In contrast, Togo faces a more uncertain path to qualification.
His decision now places him in contention for a place in Ghana’s evolving squad, as Otto Addo continues to assess his options ahead of the global tournament.
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