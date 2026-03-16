Puskas contenders? Issahaku and Guler deliver unbelievable long-range goals, sparking debate

Fatawu Issahaku has returned to the spotlight after a spectacular long-range goal went viral again following a similar strike by Real Madrid’s Arda Güler in La Liga.

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Güler produced a stunning moment for Real Madrid during their 4–1 victory over Elche CF at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In the 84th minute, the Turkish midfielder—introduced as a substitute—unleashed an extraordinary long-distance effort that travelled approximately 68.6 metres before beating goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

The goal quickly went viral and has been widely praised as one of the standout strikes of the week.

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The remarkable finish has reignited discussions about Issahaku’s own sensational long-range goal for Leicester City in their 3–1 win over Ipswich Town at the King Power Stadium. In that match, Issahaku scored from inside his own half, catching goalkeeper Christian Walton off his line in a goal that drew significant attention across the football world.

According to performance data provider Opta, Issahaku’s strike measured 65 metres, surpassing previous recorded long-distance goals in similar contexts.

Both his effort and Güler’s recent goal have generated strong online reactions, with analysts suggesting they could be strong contenders for the FIFA Puskás Award at the end of the season.

The renewed comparison between the two goals has sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits, highlighting two of the most impressive long-range finishes in recent football memory.

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