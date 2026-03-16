Champions League: Chelsea vs PSG – Preview, H2H stats, Line-ups & Prediction

Chelsea face a huge challenge as they prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

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The Blues must overturn a heavy deficit after losing 5–2 in the first leg in Paris. Managed by Liam Rosenior, Chelsea briefly showed resilience at the Parc des Princes by equalising twice, but the reigning European champions eventually pulled away with three late goals.

A decisive moment came in the 62nd minute when PSG coach Luis Enrique introduced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from the bench with the score level at 2–2. The Georgian winger made an immediate impact, setting up Vitinha before scoring twice to secure a commanding victory for the French side.

Chelsea head into the match after a difficult run of form, including a 1–0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United last weekend. The result marked their third loss in five games across all competitions and has raised further pressure ahead of the decisive European clash.

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Historically, meetings between the two sides have been closely contested. In 10 previous encounters, PSG have four wins while Chelsea have three, with three matches ending in draws. One of the most memorable moments came in the 2013–14 Champions League quarter-finals when Demba Ba scored a late goal to send Chelsea through on away goals.

Despite that history, PSG now hold a strong advantage and are close to reaching the quarter-finals once again.

Head-to-head stats

Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC is challenged by Lucas Beraldo #4 of Paris Saint-Germain during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. AFP

Previous meetings: 10

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Chelsea wins: 3

Draws: 3

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 4

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Chelsea F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. have met 10 times, with PSG holding a slight advantage: 4 wins, while Chelsea have 3 victories, and 3 matches have ended in draws.

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Their rivalry began in the 2004–05 UEFA Champions League, where Chelsea won 3–0 in Paris before drawing 0–0 in London. One of the most memorable meetings came in the 2013–14 quarter-finals, when Chelsea progressed on away goals after a late strike from Demba Ba.

PSG later eliminated Chelsea in the 2014–15 and 2015–16 Champions League ties. The Blues gained revenge with a 3–0 win in the 2025 Club World Cup final, but PSG responded by taking a 5–2 first-leg lead in the 2025–26 Champions League round of 16.

Probable Line-Ups

Cole Palmer

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Prediction

Ousmane Dembele (Image credit: Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images)

Chelsea could produce a stronger performance at Stamford Bridge and possibly win the second leg, but overturning the 5–2 first-leg deficit will be extremely difficult. PSG’s attacking quality, led by players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé, should be enough to see them through.

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