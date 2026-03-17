GFA explains why Benjamin Asare was the only GPL player called for Austria, Germany clashes

The Ghana Football Association has clarified why Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak is the only player from the Ghana Premier League included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Austria and Germany.

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On Monday night, head coach Otto Addo announced a 26-man squad for the pre-World Cup matches later this month, with Asare serving as the sole representative from the domestic league.

Speaking on Asempa FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum explained that the selection was based strictly on technical assessment and performance analysis, rather than any oversight of local talent.

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He stated that the technical team has been actively monitoring Ghana Premier League matches and evaluating players based on performance data and tactical suitability.

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“Otto Addo, together with his technical team, has been watching the Ghana Premier League, and they have been conducting their own analysis on the players,” he said.“If you want to bring in any player, you will have to look at the numbers, performance, and versatility before a decision is made.”

Asante Twum further emphasised that the decision should not be interpreted as neglecting local players, noting that several players based in Europe also did not make the final squad.

“It is not about overlooking any local player because we have other players in Europe who did not make the cut,” he added.

In recent national team engagements, several Ghana Premier League players have received call-ups, reflecting the technical team’s continued monitoring of domestic talent. These include Kelvin Nkrumah, Prince Owusu, Kamaradini Mamudu, Razak Simpson, Isaac Afful, and Emmanuel Antwi, among others.

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Despite calls from sections of the media for players such as Kelvin Osei Assibey, Salim Adams, and Solomon Agbasi to be included, they were not named in the current squad.

Ghana will begin their friendly campaign against Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium on March 27, before facing Germany in Stuttgart on March 30.