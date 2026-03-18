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Iran in talks with FIFA to move World Cup games from U.S over security concerns
Iran has confirmed it is in discussions with FIFA over the possibility of staging its upcoming World Cup matches outside the United States, following security concerns raised by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to the Iranian embassy in Mexico, the country’s football authorities are seeking to have their fixtures relocated to Mexico instead of the U.S.
However, sources indicate that FIFA is unlikely to consider any scheduling changes with less than 100 days remaining before the tournament begins.
Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, made the country’s position clear, stating:'When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America.'
'We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico.'
Rising tensions cloud Iran’s participation
Uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the tournament has intensified amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel.
Last week, Trump publicly addressed the issue, posting on his Truth Social platform:'The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.'
'Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'
His remarks came shortly after Mehdi Taj reportedly suggested the possibility of a boycott, following military strikes involving the U.S. and Israel that triggered retaliatory actions.
Government signals possible withdrawal
Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamal, has taken an even firmer stance, indicating that participation in the tournament may no longer be viable.
'Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under which we can participate in the World Cup,' he said during a television interview.
'In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars were forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people were killed. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way.'
World Cup schedule and logistical challenges
Iran are currently scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in the group stage, with matches set to be played on the U.S. West Coast, including venues in Los Angeles and Seattle.
While the World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the majority of fixtures are set to take place in the U.S. Even if Iran’s group matches were moved, progression to the knockout stages would likely require the team to play in the United States.
FIFA has yet to receive a formal withdrawal
Despite the growing uncertainty, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that it has not received any official notification of Iran’s withdrawal.
AFC General Secretary Windsor John stated that, as it stands, Iran’s football federation has indicated its intention to participate in the tournament.
What happens next?
Should Iran formally withdraw, it would mark the first such occurrence in the modern era of the competition, forcing FIFA to find a replacement team at short notice.
For now, discussions remain ongoing, with the situation evolving amid both sporting and geopolitical considerations.
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