'There’s more life ahead' - Bawumia to Npp supporters after conceding defeat

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, has reassured his supporters of brighter prospects following his concession in the 2024 general elections.

In a recently resurfaced video, Dr Bawumia is heard encouraging his followers, saying: "There is more life ahead, so just relax." He urged them not to worry and expressed confidence in the nation’s democratic future.

The Vice President, in a heartfelt message, acknowledged the victory of John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He stated that his decision to concede before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration was intended to foster peace and uphold Ghana’s reputation for democratic integrity.

Dr Bawumia remarked: "I called President Mahama and congratulated him. Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions." He emphasised the importance of respecting the will of the people and expressed hope for a brighter future.

The NDC’s strong showing in the parliamentary elections was also acknowledged, with Dr Bawumia describing their victory as “hands down.” He urged Ghanaians to prioritise national unity and interests over partisanship.

The elections, held on 7 December, were marked by reports of violence, with at least two fatalities and several injuries reported. Nonetheless, Dr Bawumia’s concession has been widely praised as a critical step in maintaining peace and stability during this pivotal moment in Ghana’s democracy.