I just called and congratulated President-elect Mahama on his 'decisive victory' - Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gracefully conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential election, extending his congratulations to former President John Dramani Mahama for his victory.

In a media address on Sunday, 8 December, Dr. Bawumia, who was the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, acknowledged that his party’s internal collation of provisional results indicated a decisive win for Mr. Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and now President-elect. He emphasised that there was no need to contest the outcome.

“I called President Mahama and congratulated him,” Dr. Bawumia revealed, adding that “Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions.”

The Vice President further acknowledged the NDC's commanding performance in the parliamentary elections, stating that the party had won "hands down." He urged all Ghanaians to prioritise the national interest above personal or partisan goals.

The elections, held on Saturday, 7 December, were marred by reports of violent clashes, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured. Despite the tensions, Ghanaians are now awaiting the Electoral Commission’s official declaration of the results.