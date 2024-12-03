I can never disrespect John Mahama or the NDC; that video was edited – Nana Agradaa

After videos allegedly showing her insulting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, surfaced online, controversial evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has made a dramatic U-turn.

According to the evangelist, the viral videos were "edited versions" of her statements, deliberately altered to misrepresent her. She insisted that she has always been a staunch supporter of the NDC and would never insult Mahama.

"I have always referred to Mahama as my boyfriend, so why would I insult him? I am an NDC supporter; NDC is in my blood, and because of that, I can never insult JM. The video shared on TikTok was edited by some mean people who wanted to make it look like I was verbally accusing Mahama," she explained.

Nana Agradaa further appealed to her fans to stop sharing such videos, stating that they tarnish her reputation and that of John Mahama.

She also reiterated her earlier prophecy about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, winning the December 7, 2024, presidential election. According to her, this revelation was a divine vision she saw in the spiritual realm.

Earlier, Nana Agradaa shared a video on social media on 24 November 2024, where she confidently declared that God had revealed to her Dr Bawumia’s victory. In the video, she was seen dressed in NPP-themed attire and surrounded by supporters, proclaiming her prophecy as a divine assurance of the NPP candidate's triumph.

Despite the controversy, Agradaa urged her followers to focus on unity and refrain from spreading false narratives that could damage relationships or incite unnecessary political tensions.