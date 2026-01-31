UMaT awards Ibrahim Mahama Honorary Doctorate for distinguished service to industry and society

The University of Mines and Technology awards Ibrahim Mahama an Honorary Doctorate for his outstanding work in mining, entrepreneurship, and community development in Ghana.

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) has awarded prominent Ghanaian industrialist and entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama an Honorary Doctorate Degree, recognising his exceptional contributions to the mining industry, national development and community advancement.

The honorary degree was conferred during UMaT’s 18th Special Congregation Ceremony held at the University Auditorium in Tarkwa on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

The occasion also celebrated graduating students, and in attendance were President John Dramani Mahama, as the Special Guest of Honour and Former President John Agyekum Kuffor who is also the Chancellor of UMaT.

The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah highlighted that the honorary doctorate honours Mr Mahama’s leadership, innovation and lasting influence in Ghana’s mining sector — particularly his role in boosting local enterprise and job creation in areas historically dominated by multinational firms

Mr Ibrahim Mahama expressed appreciation the UMaT for the recognition but assured to return to UMaT to share his life story.

To be conferred with this honorary doctorate degree is not merely a personal honour; it is a recognition of what is possible when determination meets opportunity, when vision is pursued with unwavering discipline, and when success is shared with those who need it most

He therefore urged young people and graduates to embrace discipline, innovation, and integrity.

Do not let anyone tell you that formal education is the only path to greatness. Vision, focus, and hard work are what turn dreams into reality

Ibrahim Mahama dedicated the honorary doctorate to Ghanaian workers, partners, and communities who have supported his journey.

In his remarks, President John Dramani Mahama, the guest of honour at the event, congratulated Ibrahim Mahama and lauded his entrepreneurial instincts, recalling that his business acumen was evident from childhood.

Even as children, Ibrahim displayed remarkable entrepreneurial instincts, always thinking of ways to create, build, and provide. I, on the other hand, have always been drawn to speaking and persuasion. It is inspiring to see how Ibrahim has turned his early entrepreneurial spark into a force for national development

Ibrahim Mahama was born on 29 January 1971 in Tamale, Northern Region. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners (E&P), a heavy equipment, mining support and engineering firm that has grown into one of the largest indigenous-owned mining contractors in Ghana and across West Africa.

His company plays a major role in supporting mining operations at key sites, including the Tarkwa and Damang mines. What began in 1997 as a small rental and civil engineering venture has expanded into a diversified business empire.

Beyond mining support services, Mr Mahama has steered investments into strategic sectors such as: Mine ownership, including the Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects that enhance Ghanaian participation in gold production;

Cement manufacturing through Dzata Cement Limited;

Large-scale poultry production at Asutsuare Poultry Farms;

Heavy vehicle distribution via Man Bosch Ghana Limited.

His business leadership has earned him multiple accolades, including African Industrialist of the Year at the African Achievers Awards in London and Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year in Ghana.

In addition to his industrial impact, Ibrahim Mahama is widely recognised for his philanthropic activities. Notably, he co‑founded the Joyce Tamakloe Cancer Foundation in memory of his mother, a nonprofit established to heighten cancer awareness and treatment support across Ghana.

The foundation has helped fund free mammograms and health initiatives, advocating broader coverage of cancer care services

His contributions to community development extend to education, healthcare, and infrastructure support, particularly within underprivileged and rural communities.

At the ceremony, the university emphasised that the recognition reflects not only commercial success but the broader social and economic impact of Mr Mahama’s work, which has helped transform critical sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

LIVE | The University of Mines and Technology confers an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Ibrahim Mahama, Founder of Engineers and Planners at the 18th Special Congregation Ceremony pic.twitter.com/uLWLem0XXz — The1957News (@The1957News) January 31, 2026

LIVE | President John Dramani Mahama, together with the CEO of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, joins the academic procession to officially commence the 18th Special Congregation Ceremony of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) pic.twitter.com/3F19NiMUb6 — The1957News (@The1957News) January 31, 2026

