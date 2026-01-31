“I’m very hopeful it will be me”- Kwabena agyepong says ahead of NPP flagbearer vote

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has expressed optimism ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 flagbearer election, saying, “I’m very hopeful it will be me.” The former General Secretary emphasized the importance of party unity and the democratic process as delegates prepare to cast their votes.

As the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 flagbearer election unfolds nationwide, former General Secretary Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has expressed cautious optimism that delegates will choose him to lead the party into the 2028 general election.

The primaries are taking place amid strong competition from prominent figures within the party.In remarks to journalists, Agyepong acknowledged the uncertainty of internal party elections, saying,

You cannot be complacent. I have worked hard, and I believe my message has resonated positively across the country. But you can never tell. The power of choice rests in the bosom of the voters, the delegates. And nobody knows what they will do today. I’m very hopeful that it is me.

Despite his confidence, he stressed that the outcome rests entirely with the delegates and pledged to accept the results, whatever they may be.

“Election has only two outcomes. It’s either you win or you do not win. And I’m emotionally prepared to deal with that,” he added.

“Our political tradition brought about democracy in Ghana. As we have signed the peace pact, it is incumbent on all of us to accept the outcome of the election. Election has two outcomes; you either win or you do not win, and I am emotionally prepared to deal with either.” —… pic.twitter.com/rXnNBqKhvS — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) January 31, 2026

Agyepong also highlighted the importance of the bigger picture for the party.

“Most importantly is the victory for the NPP. We brought about democracy in Ghana. So all of us can be proud of the record of our political tradition, especially regarding the sustenance of democracy in Ghana,” he said.

He praised the democratic process, noting, that the beauty about democracy being the majority rule.

He added:

So as we have signed the pact, it is incumbent on all of us to accept the result of who wins.

All five NPP aspirants signed a memorandum of understanding, pledging to respect the outcome and work together to maintain party unity after the primaries. The NPP flagbearer election, held on January 31, 2026, sees over 211,000 accredited delegates voting at polling centres across Ghana. Agyepong faces stiff competition from high-profile figures including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Throughout his campaign, Agyepong has outlined a six-pillar policy plan aimed at addressing pressing national challenges. He has also urged delegates to prioritise the future of the party over financial inducements, stressing the importance of integrity in internal party politics.