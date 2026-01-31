Ghanaian man collapses at Canadian airport and dies in search of greener pastures

A Ghanaian father of five, Albert Kesse, tragically died just minutes after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. He collapsed during immigration checks and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. His family in Ghana is seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Ghanaian man, Albert Kesse, has been confirmed dead after collapsing at Toronto Pearson International Airport just minutes after arriving in Canada for the first time in pursuit of better opportunities abroad, according to family members and media reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was meant to be the beginning of a new chapter abroad ended in heartbreak for a Ghanaian family. Kesse had travelled to Toronto earlier this month in search of better opportunities, part of a growing number of Ghanaians seeking work and stability overseas.

A Ghanaian man, Albert Kesse, has been confirmed déad after traveling to Canada for the first time in search of greener pastures, only to collapse at Toronto Pearson International Airport just 10 minutes after arrival while going through the immigration process.



The confirmation… pic.twitter.com/09p4rwXGaW — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) January 30, 2026

But according to reports, the 40-something father reportedly fell ill while going through immigration checks at Toronto Pearson International Airport, barely 10 minutes after landing.He was rushed to Etobicoke General Hospital, where medical staff attempted to save his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was later pronounced dead. Back home in Ghana, his family said they initially received little information about what had happened.

Speaking on Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, Kesse’s wife and relatives revealed that the travel agent who arranged his documents informed them of his death, but allegedly failed to provide details about the circumstances or even the location of his body.

Their public appeal prompted Oyerepa FM and TV to contact Canadian authorities and Ethiopian Airlines, who reportedly confirmed that he had collapsed shortly after arrival and was taken to hospital, where he died.

The lack of immediate clarity have deepened the family’s grief, with relatives calling for official explanations and proper documentation surrounding his final moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement