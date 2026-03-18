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FIFA rejects Iran's request to move 2026 World Cup matches from US to Mexico

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:15 - 18 March 2026
FIFA responds to Iran’s request to move World Cup matches from the United States
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FIFA has signalled that it is unlikely to relocate Iran’s World Cup matches to Mexico, despite heightened geopolitical tensions following recent US and Israeli airstrikes on the country.

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This follows comments by the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, who disclosed that Iran was “negotiating” with FIFA over the possibility of moving its fixtures in the United States due to the ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he did not believe it was “appropriate” for Iran to play games in America “for their own life and safety". ”.

MUST READ: Iran in talks with FIFA to move World Cup games from U.S over security concerns

Iran is currently scheduled to play all three of its group-stage matches in the United States, beginning with a fixture against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

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However, a FIFA spokesperson, as quoted by the Independent, reaffirmed the organisation’s position, stating that it is “looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced” following the World Cup draw in December.

“Fifa is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the World Cup 2026,” the spokesperson added.

READ ALSO: Senegal to take legal action against CAF over AFCON title awarded to Morocco

Earlier remarks from Mehdi Taj indicated that relocating Iran’s matches to co-host nation Mexico was being considered.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Taj said in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico's X account.

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“We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed her country’s openness to hosting the matches if FIFA approves the move.

“Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with every country in the world; therefore, we will wait to see what Fifa decides,” she said after replying “yes” to whether Mexico would be happy to stage Iran’s games.

READ MORE: Why CAF awarded Morocco the 2025 AFCON title after Senegal stripped

Despite these discussions, FIFA’s current stance indicates no immediate changes to the match schedule. Under its regulations, the governing body retains the authority to cancel, reschedule, or relocate matches in cases involving force majeure or significant health, safety, or security concerns.

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Iran is set to play two matches in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before facing Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

There also remains the possibility of a meeting between the United States and Iran later in the tournament, should both teams finish as runners-up in their respective groups, setting up a potential clash in Arlington, Texas.

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