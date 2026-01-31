Missing 3-year-old found alive after days of search

A three-year-old girl who went missing from Konongo RC Basic School has been found alive at Nkawkaw after days of intensive search. The child was reunited with her family at the Konongo Police Station as police investigate the alleged circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The child, identified in social media reports as Joycelyn Yamoah, was safely recovered at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and reunited with her family at the Konongo Police Station amid scenes of relief and jubilation.

According to early reports circulated on social media, the toddler was last seen being picked up by an unknown woman from her school, Konongo Roman Catholic Basic A, where she was a pupil.

Local residents and family members took to platforms like Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week to appeal for public assistance in locating the little girl, posting descriptions and contact details as part of the search effort.

Jubilation erupts at the Konongo Police Station as a family is reunited with their three-year-old child who went missing for several days and was found alive at Nkawkaw after an intensive search. pic.twitter.com/AOBgXrzqkp — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) January 31, 2026

The incident has drawn criticism from sections of the public, with some questioning the school authorities for allegedly allowing an unidentified individual to pick up the child.

It has also reignited concerns about child safety protocols in schools, with discussions emerging over whether the parents may consider legal action against the institution.

Details about how Joycelyn was found, including the exact circumstances and whether any suspect has been apprehended have not been officially disclosed by the police yet.

Authorities are expected to provide an official statement with full particulars on the recovery and any ongoing investigation.

The successful recovery highlights the ongoing concerns about child safety and the importance of rapid response mechanisms.

Last year, Ghana introduced initiatives such as AMBER Alert Ghana, a system launched in partnership with the Ghana Police Service and Meta to help quickly disseminate information and improve chances of finding missing children, although it was unclear whether this system was activated in Joycelyn’s case.

Residents welcomed the news of her safe return, with scenes of joy recorded outside the police station as family members embraced the child after days of uncertainty.

