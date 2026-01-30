NSA extends deadline for monthly evaluation forms: Here are all the details for NSS personnel

The National Service Authority has extended the deadline for submission of Monthly Evaluation Forms to February 6, 2026, and introduced an appointment system to ease congestion at district offices.

The National Service Authority (NSA) has extended the deadline for the submission of Monthly Evaluation Forms by National Service Personnel (NSP) to Friday, February 6, 2026, in a move aimed at giving outstanding personnel additional time to complete the mandatory process.

The extension was announced in a press release issued on January 30, 2026, and signed by the Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh. According to the Authority, the decision is intended to accommodate service personnel who are yet to submit their forms and to ensure full compliance across the country.

In addition to the deadline extension, the NSA has introduced a new appointment scheduling system to manage submissions at its district offices. Beginning Sunday, February 1, 2026, all National Service Personnel will be required to book an appointment via their individual dashboards before visiting their respective NSA offices to submit their evaluation forms.

The Authority says the measure is designed to reduce congestion, improve efficiency and ensure a more orderly submission process. The NSA stressed that the submission of Monthly Evaluation Forms remains a mandatory requirement for validating a service person’s active status and for the processing of monthly service allowances.

Personnel who fail to submit their forms by the new deadline risk delays in the payment of their allowances.The Authority has therefore urged all National Service Personnel to take advantage of the extended period and comply fully with the new arrangements.

It also cautioned personnel to rely only on official NSA communication channels for accurate information, warning against misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms. The National Service Authority is responsible for the deployment and supervision of graduates undertaking compulsory national service in Ghana.

The monthly evaluation process forms a key part of the Authority’s monitoring system, ensuring that personnel are actively engaged at their assigned posts and meeting required performance standards before allowances are processed.