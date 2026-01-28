South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee sentenced to 20 months in prison for bribery

Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon-hee has been sentenced to prison in a landmark corruption case, marking a dramatic fall from power and renewing debate over political accountability in South Korea.

A Seoul court on Wednesday sentenced Kim Keon-hee, the former first lady of South Korea, to 20 months in prison (1 year, 8 months) after finding her guilty of corruption in one of several criminal cases tied to her time in the presidential spotlight.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence after determining that Kim had accepted lavish gifts, including a Graff diamond necklace and a Chanel handbag, from the controversial Unification Church in exchange for political favours.

While prosecutors had sought a far harsher punishment, pressing for up to 15 years in prison and heavy fines across multiple allegations, including bribery, stock price manipulation and political fund violations, the court cleared her of charges related to stock manipulation and political funding breaches due to insufficient evidence.

“Staying close to a president, a first lady can exert significant influence on him… but the defendant exploited her position to seek personal gains,” the court said in its verdict.

Kim Keon-hee, wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been at the centre of a string of scandals that have marred the former presidential couple since their time in office. The bribery case is one of several legal challenges she has faced, and her sentencing comes as part of a broader reckoning over alleged corruption and abuse of power by top leaders.

Kim was initially arrested in August 2025 after a special prosecutor’s office secured a warrant, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence. Prosecutors said then that she had received luxury items from the Unification Church in return for using her influence to assist the organisation’s interests.

Before her trial, she faced accusations ranging from bribery and complex financial misconduct to alleged meddling in political affairs, though not all charges translated into convictions. Kim’s sentencing is unfolding amid a spate of high-profile legal cases involving South Korea’s former leadership.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol himself was recently sentenced to five years in prison on corruption and obstruction charges connected to his attempt to block his own arrest and other abuses of power.

In January, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo received a 23-year prison term for his role in supporting Yoon’s brief 2024 declaration of martial law, a controversial act that helped trigger a political and constitutional crisis in the country.