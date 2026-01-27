ICE to enforce immigration laws at Super Bowl, fans worry about World Cup impact

The White House confirms ICE will conduct immigration enforcement at the Super Bowl, sparking concern among fans and immigrant groups about whether similar measures could affect the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The White House has confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be involved in immigration enforcement operations during this year’s Super Bowl, a move that has triggered anxiety among fans and immigrant communities, and raised broader concerns about what it could mean for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The confirmation came through officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who said ICE’s presence at Super Bowl LX is part of routine coordination with federal, state and local agencies to ensure public safety at major events.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place in February 2026 in California and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators from across the country and abroad.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the agency’s mission remains unchanged, stressing that immigration enforcement around the Super Bowl would follow standard procedures applied to other large-scale events.

The controversy has taken on added weight because the United States is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which will run from June to July, is expected to attract millions of international visitors.

With ICE now confirmed to be operating around the Super Bowl, questions are, whether similar enforcement measures could be deployed during World Cup matches.

Major concerns about immigration enforcement at large sporting events, is that it could undermine the welcoming atmosphere expected of a global tournament and discourage visitors from traveling to the host country.

U.S. officials insist that ICE’s presence is about upholding the law and maintaining public safety, not about conducting mass sweeps at sporting venues.

DHS has said enforcement efforts typically focus on individuals already in violation of immigration laws and that agents often operate in the background, rather than inside stadiums or fan zones.

The announcement also comes amid heightened national debate over immigration policy in the United States, with enforcement practices under renewed scrutiny from lawmakers and the public.

For many, the bigger question is what this precedent could mean for the World Cup, a tournament built on the idea of openness, celebration and global unity.

