Spain set to host 2030 World Cup final, says RFEF President amid AFCON criticism

RFEF president Rafael Louzán says Spain will host the 2030 World Cup final, citing organisational strength and referencing controversial scenes at the 2025 AFCON final.

Spain will host the final of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzán, who made the bold declaration while reflecting on recent controversies at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking during a public appearance in Madrid, Louzán expressed strong confidence that football’s biggest match will be staged on Spanish soil as part of the landmark centenary World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Louzán said:

The final will be played here. Spain has demonstrated its organisational capacity. We have seen scenes during the African Cup that hurt the image of world football.

The 2030 World Cup will mark 100 years since the first edition was held in Uruguay in 1930. Spain is widely regarded as a leading candidate to host the final due to its world-class infrastructure and experience in staging major sporting events.

Iconic venues such as the renovated Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the modernised Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona are among the stadiums often mentioned as potential final venues. Louzán pointed to Spain’s long track record of successfully organising major tournaments as a key reason the country should host the final.

Spain has shown its organisational capacity over many years,

he said. Louzán’s comments also touched on the controversial scenes that unfolded during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco. That match was marred by protests, VAR disputes and tense moments involving players and officials, which drew widespread criticism and sparked debate about officiating and tournament organisation.

Without naming specific incidents, Louzán suggested that what happened at AFCON highlighted the importance of strong organisation at major tournaments.

We have seen scenes during the African Cup that hurt the image of world football,

he said. Despite Louzán’s certainty, it is important to note that FIFA has not yet officially designated the venue for the 2030 World Cup final. The decision is expected to come later in the planning process, once stadium inspections, infrastructure assessments and logistical evaluations are completed.

Morocco, which has invested heavily in new stadium projects and infrastructure upgrades, is also believed to be keen on hosting the final.For now, Spain’s football authorities are making their intentions clear.

They want the centenary World Cup final on home soil, in front of a global audience.

