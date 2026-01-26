Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash

Brazilian defender Dodô was booked for performing a simple skill move during Náutico’s Pernambucano clash with Santa Cruz, sparking fresh debate over flair and refereeing in football.

Football fans in Brazil were left scratching their heads over the weekend after Dodô, a 24-year-old defender for Náutico, was shown a yellow card for performing a simple skill move during a league match. The incident occurred during Náutico’s Pernambucano Championship clash against Santa Cruz.

In the 35th minute, with his team in control of possession, Dodô briefly placed his foot on top of the ball, a move often seen as harmless showmanship.Instead of cheers or laughter, the referee blew his whistle and produced a yellow card for unsporting behaviour, leaving players, fans and viewers stunned.

While it may have looked harsh, the booking was not entirely random. Brazilian referees have been instructed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to caution players who stand on the ball, following guidance from South American football body CONMEBOL.

The directive is based on the belief that such gestures can be interpreted as provocative or disrespectful, even if they offer no real tactical advantage.

Under Law 12 of the Laws of the Game, referees are allowed to caution players for actions considered unsporting or showboating, especially if they appear designed to mock opponents or disrupt play.

This interpretation first drew major attention last year when Memphis Depay was booked for a similar move in the Campeonato Paulista final, sparking outrage among fans and former players who argued that creativity and personality are part of football’s soul.

Fortunately for Dodô and Náutico, the booking had no impact on the result. The hosts dominated the match from start to finish, cruising to a 4–0 victory and strengthening their position in the state league standings.

Dodô continued the game without incident and even contributed to several attacking moves, showing composure despite the strange caution hanging over him. Critics of the rule argue that punishing harmless tricks risks stripping the game of its entertainment value, especially in countries like Brazil, where flair is part of the footballing identity.

