GPL Roundup: Big wins for Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama as title race heats up

Ghana Premier League Matchday 20 roundup as Medeama stay top with a win over Karela, while Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Aduana FC also claim key victories in an action-packed weekend.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League served up another thrilling weekend of football as Matchday 20 produced big wins, crucial away victories and tight battles that continue to shape the title race and relegation fight.

At the top of the table, Medeama SC showed why they remain the team to beat. The Tarkwa-based side recorded a solid 3–1 victory over Karela United at DUN’s Park, extending their stay at the summit.

Derrick Fordjour set the tone with the opener, and a lively second-half display, capped by a brace from substitute Mamudu, sealed all three points. Medeama’s blend of patience, discipline and cutting edge in front of goal once again paid off.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko were in a ruthless mood as they swept aside Basake Holy Stars 3–0 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Samba O’Neil opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Albert Amoah marked his return to the club with a well-taken goal.

Kwame Opoku rounded off a dominant afternoon with a late strike, much to the delight of the home supporters. The win keeps the Porcupine Warriors firmly in the title conversation. Over in Accra, Hearts of Oak delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season, thrashing Eleven Wonders 3–0 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Goals from Mawuli Wayo, Martin Karikari and Kelvin Osei Asibey ensured the Phobians picked up maximum points, easing some of the pressure that had been building after mixed recent results.

On the road, Aduana FC proved their resilience with a 2–0 away win over Swedru All Blacks. Benjamin Tsivanyo was the hero of the day, scoring once in each half to hand the Fire Boys a valuable victory that keeps them close to the league’s top four.

For Swedru, it was another frustrating afternoon as they slipped further down the table.Elsewhere, Bechem United continued their impressive home form with a narrow 1–0 win over Heart of Lions, thanks to an early strike from Augustine Okrah.

Berekum Chelsea also boosted their survival hopes with a 2–0 victory against Bibiani GoldStars, while FC Samartex claimed a comfortable 2–0 home win over Nations FC. There were draws too, with Dreams FC and Young Apostles sharing the spoils in a 1–1 stalemate, and Hohoe United battling to an entertaining 2–2 draw with Vision FC in a game that swung back and forth.

After Matchday 20, Medeama SC remain top of the standings, with Asante Kotoko, Aduana FC and Hearts of Oak all keeping pace just behind them. At the bottom end, the pressure continues to mount on sides likeYoung Apostles, Hohoe United and Eleven Wonders, who are desperate for points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

