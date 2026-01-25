'No player has been cursed'- Hearts of Oak Vice Chair urges patience after 3–0 win

Hearts of Oak vice chair Fuseini Moro urges fans to be patient with strikers after a 3–0 GPL win, insisting no player is cursed and good times are ahead.

Hearts of Oak Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (RCC) Vice Chair Fuseini Moro has appealed to the club’s supporters to remain calm and patient with the team’s strikers, insisting that missed chances are a normal part of football and not the result of any “curse.”

His comments came after Hearts of Oak recorded an emphatic 3–0 victory in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday against Eleven Wonders, a result that propelled them to second place on the GPL table.

Speaking to City Sports after the match, Moro addressed growing fan concerns over the team’s finishing, especially after some clear chances went begging despite the comfortable scoreline. Moro said:

No player has been cursed. It’s football. Even if you watch the English Premier League, Haaland missed a lot of chances. He is the top striker in the world. So if a striker misses a chance, it’s part of football.

Moro singled out Hamza Issah, Hearts’ leading goal scorer this season, urging fans to continue backing him and the rest of the attacking unit.

Hamza is our leading goal scorer, I think. And it helps players a lot when they feel supported. So I want the supporters to be patient with him. These players need prayers. They need our support. That’s what they want.

He said. He also stressed that public criticism only adds pressure to players already dealing with the mental demands of top-flight football.

I’m begging the fans. They should be patient with our players, especially the strikers. Good times are ahead.

Hearts of Oak’s 3–0 win marked a timely response after a mixed run of results in recent weeks. The victory keeps the Phobians in contention on the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League table, as they continue to push for consistency in the second round of the season.

For Moro, the most important takeaway from the match was not the missed chances, but the three points.

The most important thing is that we have three points here. Next week against the team, we should get our three points before travelling. So they should be patient with the players.

He said.

