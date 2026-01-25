Advertisement

'No player has been cursed'- Hearts of Oak Vice Chair urges patience after 3–0 win

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:24 - 25 January 2026
Hearts of Oak Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (RCC) Vice Chair Fuseini Moro
Hearts of Oak vice chair Fuseini Moro urges fans to be patient with strikers after a 3–0 GPL win, insisting no player is cursed and good times are ahead.
Advertisement

Hearts of Oak Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (RCC) Vice Chair Fuseini Moro has appealed to the club’s supporters to remain calm and patient with the team’s strikers, insisting that missed chances are a normal part of football and not the result of any “curse.”

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Chaos in seconds: Süper Lig star sees red after telling referee to step aside

His comments came after Hearts of Oak recorded an emphatic 3–0 victory in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday against Eleven Wonders, a result that propelled them to second place on the GPL table. 

Speaking to City Sports after the match, Moro addressed growing fan concerns over the team’s finishing, especially after some clear chances went begging despite the comfortable scoreline. Moro said: 

No player has been cursed. It’s football. Even if you watch the English Premier League, Haaland missed a lot of chances. He is the top striker in the world. So if a striker misses a chance, it’s part of football.
Advertisement

Moro singled out Hamza Issah, Hearts’ leading goal scorer this season, urging fans to continue backing him and the rest of the attacking unit.

READ ALSO: Aduana FC Coach Cioabă flags travel fatigue ahead of Swedru All Blacks clash

Hamza is our leading goal scorer, I think. And it helps players a lot when they feel supported. So I want the supporters to be patient with him. These players need prayers. They need our support. That’s what they want.

He said. He also stressed that public criticism only adds pressure to players already dealing with the mental demands of top-flight football.

I’m begging the fans. They should be patient with our players, especially the strikers. Good times are ahead.
Advertisement

Hearts of Oak’s 3–0 win marked a timely response after a mixed run of results in recent weeks. The victory keeps the Phobians in contention on the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League table, as they continue to push for consistency in the second round of the season.

For Moro, the most important takeaway from the match was not the missed chances, but the three points.

READ ALSO: Shock at the Allianz: Bayern Munich suffer first Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg

The most important thing is that we have three points here. Next week against the team, we should get our three points before travelling. So they should be patient with the players.

He said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
News
26.01.2026
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
Entertainment
26.01.2026
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
Lifestyle
26.01.2026
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
News
26.01.2026
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Sports
26.01.2026
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash
Sports
26.01.2026
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash