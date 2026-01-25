Advertisement

Chaos in seconds: Süper Lig star sees red after telling referee to step aside

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:26 - 25 January 2026
A Süper Lig player was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in seconds for telling the referee to step aside during a free kick in Turkey.
Football fans in Turkey were left stunned on Saturday, January 24, 2026, after a surreal refereeing moment saw a Süper Lig player sent off within seconds for what began as a simple request during a free kick.

In a bizarre late-game incident that has since gone viral, Kasımpaşa midfielder Kerem Demirbay was shown two yellow cards in rapid succession during his side’s 2–1 defeat to Trabzonspor, effectively ending his night.

The drama unfolded deep into stoppage time with Kasımpaşa trailing by a goal and pushing desperately for an equaliser. Demirbay, who was eager to restart play quickly, approached referee Ali Yilmaz and gestured for him to move aside so the free kick could be taken.

The referee immediately reached for his pocket and produced a yellow card for dissent. Demirbay reacted with visible disbelief and frustration, clapping sarcastically and continuing his protest. Within seconds, Yilmaz brandished a second yellow card, and then the red.

The entire sequence, lasting only a few seconds, was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions.Demirbay, 32, and former Bundesliga midfielder joined Kasımpaşa earlier this month after spells in Germany and European competition.

This match was only his second appearance for the club.While the Laws of the Game allow referees to caution players for dissent and unsporting behaviour, many fans have questioned whether issuing two bookings so quickly was unnecessarily harsh, especially in such a tense late-game moment.

Others, however, argued that Demirbay should have known better, particularly as he had already been booked earlier in the match.Kasımpaşa head coach Emre Belözoğlu did not hide his frustration after the final whistle.

The former Turkey international openly criticised the referee’s handling of the situation and suggested that his player had been treated unfairly. Refereeing decisions have long been a flashpoint in Turkish football, and this latest episode has once again put match officials under intense scrutiny.

For the referee’s decision, it is expected to be reviewed by league officials, though no formal statement has been issued.

