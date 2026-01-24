Shock at the Allianz: Bayern Munich suffer first Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg

Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season after a shock 2–1 home loss to Augsburg at the Allianz Arena.

Who would have thought Bayern Munich’s first Bundesliga loss of the season would come at home? The Allianz Arena fell silent on Saturday evening as FC Augsburg stunned the league leaders with a dramatic 2–1 comeback victory, bringing Bayern’s long unbeaten run to an abrupt and painful end.

Bayern looked on course for another routine win when defender Hiroki Ito headed the hosts into the lead in the 23rd minute after sustained early pressure. With Harry Kane, Olise and Jamal Musiala all involved in Bayern’s attacking flow, few inside the stadium imagined what was about to unfold.

After soaking up pressure for much of the match, Augsburg found new life in the closing stages. In the 75th minute, Arthur Chaves rose highest in the box to nod home the equaliser, sending a ripple of disbelief through the home crowd.

Just six minutes later, midfielder Han-Noah Massengo broke forward and fired in the winner, completing a remarkable turnaround and their first win away to Bayern in more than a decade.

The result ends Bayern’s 27-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga and marks their first league defeat of the 2025/26 season. Despite the loss Vincent Kompany’s side still sit comfortably at the top of the table.

The hosts dominated possession, created chances and should have put the game to bed before halftime. Instead, missed opportunities and a loss of focus in the final quarter proved costly.

England captain Harry Kane endured a rare quiet night in front of goal, spurning a couple of presentable chances, while Bayern’s usually solid back line looked unusually vulnerable when the pressure mounted.

