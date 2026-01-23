Top 5 European teams with least losses in 2025/26 season

Explore Europe’s 2025/26 top teams with the fewest losses — Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Lens, Rennes, AC Milan — their defeats, key stats, and season insights.

As the 2025/26 European football season reaches its midpoints and home stretches, a fascinating pattern has emerged across the continent’s top leagues: a handful of teams have stood out not just for the points they’ve accumulated, but for how few times they’ve tasted defeat. Here’s a closer look at the teams with the fewest losses in Europe’s top competitions and who beat them.

FC Bayern Munich: 1 Loss (Bundesliga)

Only Defeat: vs Arsenal (3–1) UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich’s campaign under Vincent Kompany has been nothing short of dominant. The Bavarian giants have dropped just one match across all competitions this season, a 3‑1 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium that showcased the ferocity of English opposition and halted Bayern’s long unbeaten run.

Domestically, Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga conceding the fewest goals in the league as of mid‑season. Their only slip, however, came against a well‑balanced, high‑press Arsenal side that exploited small gaps in Bayern’s rhythm.

Arsenal FC: 2 Losses (Premier League)

Losses: vs Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Arsenal’s resurgence in 2025/26 has been one of the defining stories of European football. Mikel Arteta’s side has lost just twice across all competitions, a testament to both tactical evolution and squad resilience. Grounded in a compact defensive shape and spiced with attacking brilliance from the wings, Arsenal’s few defeats have come against high‑intensity opposition in the Premier League.

RC Lens: 3 Losses (Ligue 1)

Losses: vs Metz, Lyon and PSG

RC Lens have surprised many this season with one of the best defensive records in Ligue 1. With just three losses across 18 league outings, they’ve combined grit with smart tactical organization to sit at or near the top of France’s top flight. Their defeat came against Lyon,Metz and PSG.

Stade Rennais: 3 Losses (Ligue 1)

Losses: vs PSG, Nice and Lorient

Rennes have quietly built a strong campaign of their own. While not quite on the same points tally as their peers in this list, the Bretons have gathered just three losses in league play. Their league journey includes hard‑fought draws and tactical momentum, but also occasional lapses against France’s elite that underline the narrow margins between a loss and a point.

AC Milan: 3 Losses (Serie A)

Losses: vs Napoli, Lazio and Cremonese

With just three defeats so far, Milan’s season reflects a blend of veteran leadership and youthful ambition. Their most notable loss came in a 2‑0 reverse at the hands of Napoli.Under Stefano Pioli, Milan have often shown tactical flexibility, switching approaches game by game.

