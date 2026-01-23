Senegal climbs to new heights in latest FIFA world rankings after AFCON triumph

Senegal has climbed seven places to reach a historic high in the latest FIFA World Rankings after their dramatic AFCON 2025 triumph. Read how the Lions of Teranga’s успех is reshaping African football.

West African football powerhouse Senegal has surged up the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, climbing seven places to 12th position, the nation’s highest ever placement in the global standings.

The jump follows Senegal’s dramatic victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they secured the continental title with a 1–0 extra-time win over hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Senegal’s rise reflects not only their success in Morocco but a growing reputation as one of Africa’s elite footballing nations.The January 2026 ranking update, released by FIFA on 19 January 2026 highlighted significant movements across the global game brought about by recent competitive action.

Senegal’s leap was among the most notable, rewarding a strong AFCON campaign that saw the Lions of Teranga overcome tough opposition throughout the tournament. Their ascent to 12th places them firmly in Africa’s top tier, just behind Morocco, who climbed three places to 8th, their best ranking in history.

The Lions of Teranga's climb came amid a reshuffling of national teams following AFCON, with several African nations gaining ground. Nigeria jumped 12 places to 26th, while Cameroon also rose 12 spots to 45th, showcasing the continent’s broad improvement on the world stage.

Other AFCON participants such as Algeria and Egypt also recorded upward movements in the rankings, reflecting the competitive depth displayed at the tournament. The updated standings maintain Spain at No. 1, followed by World Cup holders Argentina and France, with the top seven remaining unchanged.

The United States dropped to 15th after Senegal’s upward movement nudged some teams lower in the list.For Senegal, this ranking milestone represents more than just numbers. It is a testament to years of strategic development, a strong domestic and international squad, and sustained investment in youth and coaching.

Senegal’s 2025 AFCON victory, their second continental crown in four years, galvanised national pride and showcased their ability to compete with the world’s best. Scenes of celebration in Dakar illustrated how deeply football success resonates beyond the pitch, with fans and leaders alike heralding the achievement.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Senegal’s elevated ranking positions them as a serious contender and a team capable of strong performances on football’s biggest stage.