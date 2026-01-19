Ghanaians players abroad: How our stars fared this weekend across Europe and beyond

Ghanaian footballers once again reminded fans why the nation continues to produce talent. From dramatic late goals to quiet but solid shifts, the weekend served a mix of joy, frustration and resilience for Ghanaian players flying the flag overseas.

In France, Augustine Boakye scored a goal that proved decisive as Saint-Étienne edged Clermont 1–0, a result that not only earned crucial points but also highlighted his growing confidence in Ligue 1.

Belgium was the stage for another headline moment, courtesy Jerry Afriyie, whose rise continues to feel almost scripted. His goal powered RAAL La Louvière to a stunning 3–2 comeback win over second-placed Club Brugge.

In Italy, Kamaldeen Sulemana, introduced late against Pisa, delivered the assist that rescued a point in a 1–1 draw, proving his game changing ability.England offered mixed emotions.

Antoine Semenyo tasted the intensity of a Manchester derby for the first time, even though City fell 2–0 to United.

For Leicester, Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku battled in a narrow 2–1 defeat to Coventry, with Ayew’s leadership and Fatawu’s youthful drive standing out in a difficult Championship fixture. Their teammate Thomas Asante-Brandon also made a welcome return from injury, a small but important step back into competitive football.

Elsewhere in England, Andy Yiadom fought on for Reading despite a 3–1 loss to Leyton Orient, while veteran winger Albert Adomah brought experience off the bench in Walsall’s 3–1 victory over Tranmere.

Spain saw Ghanaian presence in both top tiers. Iñaki Williams featured for Athletic Bilbao in their narrow loss to Mallorca, while Thomas Partey endured a tough night with Villarreal against Real Betis. Baba Iddrisu put in a strong shift for Almería, continuing his steady influence in midfield.

Back in France, Nathaniel Adjei tasted victory with Lorient against Monaco, while Alidu Seidu completed the full match for Rennes in a hard-fought draw with Le Havre. In Ligue II, Edwin Quarshie logged valuable minutes for Le Mans, gaining experience in a demanding environment.

Germany also had its Ghanaian flavour. Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer was involved in Hamburg’s draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Stephan Ambrosius enjoyed a more satisfying outing, helping Karlsruher SC to a clean-sheet win over Preussen Münster.Belgium continued to be fertile ground for Ghanaian talent. Lawrence Agyekum impressed in Cercle Brugge’s win over Westerlo, while Mohammed Fuseini’s return from injury was marked by a victory with Royale Union.

In the Netherlands, Denis Odoi, Kamal Sowah and André Ayew all featured in NAC Breda’s thrilling but painful 4–3 loss to Nijmegen, with Ayew injecting energy from the bench. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sadiq battled for AZ Alkmaar in their defeat to Zwolle, gaining vital Eredivisie experience.

Further afield, Clifford Aboagye and Clinton Doudou both clocked minutes in Cyprus, while in Israel, Matthew Cudjoe stood out with a strong performance in Sakhnin’s 2–1 win over Netanya.

