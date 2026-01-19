Mane crowned AFCON 2025 Player of the tournament after leading Senegal to glory

Sadio Mané has been named AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament after leading Senegal to a dramatic title win in Morocco, cementing his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest football leaders.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané has been named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, capping a remarkable campaign in which he once again proved his enduring class and leadership on African football’s biggest stage.

The prestigious award, presented by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), follows Senegal’s dramatic triumph in the AFCON final, where the Lions of Teranga defeated hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time in Rabat.

The honour represents not just personal recognition but a celebration of his influence, experience and unrelenting commitment to the national cause. Throughout the tournament, Mané was not always the most prolific scorer, but he was undeniably one of the most decisive figures.

The 33-year-old forward scored twice, created numerous chances, and constantly drew defenders, opening space for teammates such as Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye to thrive. Beyond statistics, it was Mané’s leadership and composure that set him apart.In the final itself, Mané’s importance went beyond footballing skill.

When a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco after a VAR review, Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest. It was Mané who urged calm, rallying his teammates back onto the field and ensuring Senegal stayed focused.

Moments later, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved the penalty, and Senegal went on to win the match in extra time, a turning point credited to Mané’s calming influence.

Across the tournament, he embodied the resilience and tactical maturity that have come to define Senegal’s rise as one of Africa’s dominant football nations.

Mané’s achievement carries added emotional weight amid growing speculation that AFCON 2025 could be his final appearance at the tournament. While the forward has not officially confirmed his retirement from continental competition, he has hinted in interviews that he is entering the twilight years of his international career.

If this does prove to be his final AFCON, the Golden Ball offers a fitting tribute to a player who has shaped a generation of Senegalese football.

His impact at AFCON 2025 also builds on a glittering career that includes Champions League success with Liverpool, a historic AFCON title in Ivory Coast, and a reputation as one of Africa’s greatest exports to European football.

Other individual awards at the tournament saw Morocco’s Brahim Díaz claim the Golden Boot as top scorer, while Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was named Best Goalkeeper. Yet it was Mané’s all-round influence that captured the imagination of fans across the continent.

