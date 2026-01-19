Advertisement

Mane crowned AFCON 2025 Player of the tournament after leading Senegal to glory

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:53 - 19 January 2026
Sadio Mané has been named AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament after leading Senegal to a dramatic title win in Morocco, cementing his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest football leaders.
Advertisement

Senegal captain Sadio Mané has been named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, capping a remarkable campaign in which he once again proved his enduring class and leadership on African football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Senegal triumph in a night of drama to lift AFCON 2025 title

The prestigious award, presented by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), follows Senegal’s dramatic triumph in the AFCON final, where the Lions of Teranga defeated hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time in Rabat. 

The honour represents not just personal recognition but a celebration of his influence, experience and unrelenting commitment to the national cause. Throughout the tournament, Mané was not always the most prolific scorer, but he was undeniably one of the most decisive figures.

The 33-year-old forward scored twice, created numerous chances, and constantly drew defenders, opening space for teammates such as Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye to thrive. Beyond statistics, it was Mané’s leadership and composure that set him apart.In the final itself, Mané’s importance went beyond footballing skill.

Advertisement

When a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco after a VAR review, Senegal players briefly walked off the pitch in protest. It was Mané who urged calm, rallying his teammates back onto the field and ensuring Senegal stayed focused.

READ ALSO: Morocco to lock horns with Senegal in AFCON ultimate decider tonight

Moments later, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved the penalty, and Senegal went on to win the match in extra time, a turning point credited to Mané’s calming influence.

Across the tournament, he embodied the resilience and tactical maturity that have come to define Senegal’s rise as one of Africa’s dominant football nations.

Advertisement

Mané’s achievement carries added emotional weight amid growing speculation that AFCON 2025 could be his final appearance at the tournament. While the forward has not officially confirmed his retirement from continental competition, he has hinted in interviews that he is entering the twilight years of his international career.

If this does prove to be his final AFCON, the Golden Ball offers a fitting tribute to a player who has shaped a generation of Senegalese football.

His impact at AFCON 2025 also builds on a glittering career that includes Champions League success with Liverpool, a historic AFCON title in Ivory Coast, and a reputation as one of Africa’s greatest exports to European football.

READ ALSO: 'I focus on the game, not social media' - Daniel Laryea on his return to Ghana

Other individual awards at the tournament saw Morocco’s Brahim Díaz claim the Golden Boot as top scorer, while Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was named Best Goalkeeper. Yet it was Mané’s all-round influence that captured the imagination of fans across the continent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
Lifestyle
19.01.2026
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Entertainment
19.01.2026
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Sports
19.01.2026
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
News
19.01.2026
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
Sports
19.01.2026
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer
News
19.01.2026
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer