Celta Vigo players are wearing nail varnish: Here's why
At first glance, it might look like a simple fashion choice. But when Celta Vigo players walked onto the pitch with painted fingernails, it quickly became clear this was about far more than appearance.
It was a statement, one rooted in solidarity, resistance and a firm stand against homophobia in football.The gesture came after Celta striker Borja Iglesias became the target of homophobic abuse during a match against Sevilla.
Among the insults thrown at him were shouts of “paint your nails”, a phrase steeped in outdated stereotypes and meant to demean rather than describe.
Instead of staying silent, Iglesias and the Celta community chose to respond in a way that turned ridicule into pride.What followed was something powerful.
Supporters’ groups, led by Carcamáns da Arousa and later joined by other fan collectives such as Merlegos Celestes, launched a campaign encouraging fans to paint their nails in sky blue, black, pink and other colours as a visible stand against discrimination.
When Celta returned to Balaídos for a home match against Rayo Vallecano, thousands of fans arrived with decorated nails, some even featuring small panda designs, a nod to Iglesias’ nickname, creating a sea of colour that spoke louder than chants ever could.
The movement didn’t stop in the stands. Several first-team players, including Hugo Sotelo, Hugo Álvarez, Óscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias himself, stepped onto the pitch with painted nails, showing that this was not just a fan initiative, but something embraced inside the dressing room too.
Celta Vigo as a club also stood firmly behind the campaign. Through official statements and social media posts, the club made it clear that “respect is non-negotiable” and that “there is no place for hate in football.”
Fans were encouraged to share their nail designs online, transforming what began as a local response into a wider awareness movement that spread across Spain and beyond.Some supporters even set up free nail art stations outside the stadium on matchday, turning the protest into a celebration of inclusion.
Many described it as “a kick against homophobia”, reclaiming a traditionally gendered symbol and using it boldly to challenge prejudice.
Although Iglesias is heterosexual, he has worn nail polish for years, explaining in past interviews that it began during the Black Lives Matter movement as a way of reflecting on inequality and standing against injustice. Over time, it became part of his broader stand against intolerance, especially homophobia in sport.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football