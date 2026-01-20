Celta Vigo players are wearing nail varnish: Here's why

Celta Vigo players wear nail varnish in a powerful stand against homophobia after Borja Iglesias was targeted with abuse, turning ridicule into a bold message of inclusion in football.

At first glance, it might look like a simple fashion choice. But when Celta Vigo players walked onto the pitch with painted fingernails, it quickly became clear this was about far more than appearance.

It was a statement, one rooted in solidarity, resistance and a firm stand against homophobia in football.The gesture came after Celta striker Borja Iglesias became the target of homophobic abuse during a match against Sevilla.

Among the insults thrown at him were shouts of “paint your nails”, a phrase steeped in outdated stereotypes and meant to demean rather than describe.

Instead of staying silent, Iglesias and the Celta community chose to respond in a way that turned ridicule into pride.What followed was something powerful.

Supporters’ groups, led by Carcamáns da Arousa and later joined by other fan collectives such as Merlegos Celestes, launched a campaign encouraging fans to paint their nails in sky blue, black, pink and other colours as a visible stand against discrimination.

When Celta returned to Balaídos for a home match against Rayo Vallecano, thousands of fans arrived with decorated nails, some even featuring small panda designs, a nod to Iglesias’ nickname, creating a sea of colour that spoke louder than chants ever could.

The movement didn’t stop in the stands. Several first-team players, including Hugo Sotelo, Hugo Álvarez, Óscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias himself, stepped onto the pitch with painted nails, showing that this was not just a fan initiative, but something embraced inside the dressing room too.

Celta Vigo as a club also stood firmly behind the campaign. Through official statements and social media posts, the club made it clear that “respect is non-negotiable” and that “there is no place for hate in football.”

Fans were encouraged to share their nail designs online, transforming what began as a local response into a wider awareness movement that spread across Spain and beyond.Some supporters even set up free nail art stations outside the stadium on matchday, turning the protest into a celebration of inclusion.

Many described it as “a kick against homophobia”, reclaiming a traditionally gendered symbol and using it boldly to challenge prejudice.

