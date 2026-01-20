Advertisement

Celta Vigo players are wearing nail varnish: Here's why

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:18 - 20 January 2026
Celta Vigo players wear nail varnish in a powerful stand against homophobia after Borja Iglesias was targeted with abuse, turning ridicule into a bold message of inclusion in football.
Advertisement

At first glance, it might look like a simple fashion choice. But when Celta Vigo players walked onto the pitch with painted fingernails, it quickly became clear this was about far more than appearance.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NSA withdraws recognition of Ghana Swimming Association

It was a statement, one rooted in solidarity, resistance and a firm stand against homophobia in football.The gesture came after Celta striker Borja Iglesias became the target of homophobic abuse during a match against Sevilla.

Among the insults thrown at him were shouts of “paint your nails”, a phrase steeped in outdated stereotypes and meant to demean rather than describe.

Advertisement

Instead of staying silent, Iglesias and the Celta community chose to respond in a way that turned ridicule into pride.What followed was something powerful.

Supporters’ groups, led by Carcamáns da Arousa and later joined by other fan collectives such as Merlegos Celestes, launched a campaign encouraging fans to paint their nails in sky blue, black, pink and other colours as a visible stand against discrimination. 

When Celta returned to Balaídos for a home match against Rayo Vallecano, thousands of fans arrived with decorated nails, some even featuring small panda designs, a nod to Iglesias’ nickname, creating a sea of colour that spoke louder than chants ever could.

READ ALSO: CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest

Advertisement

The movement didn’t stop in the stands. Several first-team players, including Hugo Sotelo, Hugo Álvarez, Óscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias himself, stepped onto the pitch with painted nails, showing that this was not just a fan initiative, but something embraced inside the dressing room too.

Celta Vigo as a club also stood firmly behind the campaign. Through official statements and social media posts, the club made it clear that “respect is non-negotiable” and that “there is no place for hate in football.”

Fans were encouraged to share their nail designs online, transforming what began as a local response into a wider awareness movement that spread across Spain and beyond.Some supporters even set up free nail art stations outside the stadium on matchday, turning the protest into a celebration of inclusion.

Many described it as “a kick against homophobia”, reclaiming a traditionally gendered symbol and using it boldly to challenge prejudice.

READ ALSO: Djokovic’s ‘Copyright’ claim on Alcaraz’s serve sparks headlines at Australian Open

Advertisement

Although Iglesias is heterosexual, he has worn nail polish for years, explaining in past interviews that it began during the Black Lives Matter movement as a way of reflecting on inequality and standing against injustice. Over time, it became part of his broader stand against intolerance, especially homophobia in sport.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
News
20.01.2026
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
News
20.01.2026
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
Sports
20.01.2026
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
Lifestyle
20.01.2026
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’
Business
20.01.2026
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’