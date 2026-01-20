NSA withdraws recognition of Ghana Swimming Association

Ghana’s aquatic sports community has been plunged into uncertainty after the National Sports Authority (NSA) formally withdrew its recognition of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), effectively stripping the body of its authority to run swimming and other aquatic sports in the country.

The decision, which takes effect from January 7, 2026, was announced in a statement released by the NSA on Monday, January 19, citing persistent concerns over governance, transparency and accountability within the association.

According to the NSA, the GSA failed to submit audited financial accounts, did not comply with its own constitution and repeatedly failed to offer satisfactory explanations when queried. These lapses, the Authority said, left it with no option but to act in order to protect the integrity of the sport.

As a result, the GSA and its Executive Council can no longer organise national competitions, select athletes for international events or manage aquatic sports activities either locally or abroad. Even more striking, members of the association’s leadership are now barred from representing Ghana at any aquatic-related events on both the local and international stage.

Yet, amid the tough measures, the NSA was careful to calm fears that swimming itself had been banned. It stressed that clubs, training programmes and competitions not organised directly by the GSA are free to continue, ensuring that athletes and enthusiasts can still pursue the sport while governance issues are resolved.

In reaffirming its stance, the NSA said its mission remains to promote aquatic sports in Ghana while insisting on fairness, accountability and good governance. The Authority described its action as a necessary “reset”, aimed at restoring confidence and placing the sport back on a path that serves athletes and the wider public.

However, the decision has been met with fierce resistance from the Ghana Swimming Association. In a strongly worded response, the GSA rejected the withdrawal, describing it as unlawful and damaging to the future of swimming in Ghana.

The association argues that the NSA failed to follow due process, insisting it was not given formal notice nor an opportunity to respond, as required under Ghana’s Sports Regulations.The GSA has warned that it is prepared to pursue legal action if its recognition is not restored, escalating what is already becoming one of the most serious governance battles in Ghanaian sport in recent years.

Adding to the tension, the association cautioned that the NSA’s move could jeopardise years of progress made in the sport, including Ghana’s rising profile as a host of major competitions at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Officials pointed to Ghana’s recent award of hosting rights for the 2026 African Junior, Senior and Masters Swimming Championships as evidence that the country was on a positive path before the dispute erupted.

In late 2025, a group calling itself the Concerned Stakeholders of Ghana Swimming secured a court injunction to halt a planned GSA congress, raising alarms over alleged financial mismanagement and unconstitutional leadership practices.

