Brahim Díaz issues emotional apology after AFCON 2025 final heartbreak

Brahim Díaz delivers an emotional apology after missing a crucial penalty in the AFCON 2025 final, reflecting on heartbreak, responsibility and pride despite winning the Golden Boot for Morocco.

Morocco’s forward Brahim Díaz has broken his silence following the dramatic conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, where hosts Morocco suffered a tense 1–0 defeat to Senegal after extra time.

In an emotional message shared on social media, Díaz apologised to fans for his missed penalty in the closing stages of the match and reflected on what the journey meant to him personally and to supporters. Díaz wrote:

My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you have given me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all.

Díaz’s AFCON 2025 campaign was one to remember, even before the heartbreak of the final. He finished as the tournament’s top scorer, securing the Golden Boot with five goals after scoring in five straight matches.

His goals were indispensable in Morocco’s run to the final, including key strikes in the group stage and scoring against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Yet in Rabat, as the biggest game of all hung in the balance, one moment defined the night. Deep into stoppage time, a penalty was awarded to Morocco following a VAR review of a challenge inside the box.

The decision sparked unrest on both benches, with Senegal coach Pape Thiaw momentarily calling his team off the pitch in protest. When play resumed, Díaz stepped up to take the penalty with his country’s hopes on the line.

In a bold attempt, he opted for a delicate Panenka, only for Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy to read the kick and make the crucial save, keeping the score level and sending the match into extra time. It was a defining moment that overshadowed what had otherwise been a brilliant individual tournament.

A Heartfelt Apology and Unwavering Commitment

In his statement, Díaz took full responsibility for the miss and spoke directly to the supporters who had rallied behind him throughout the competition:

Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologize from the bottom of my heart. It will take me time to recover, because this wound does not heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me.

