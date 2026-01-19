Morocco to take legal action against CAF and FIFA after AFCON 2025 final controversy

Morocco plans legal action against CAF and FIFA after the controversial AFCON 2025 final, claiming Senegal’s pitch protest disrupted Brahim Díaz’s penalty and unfairly influenced the match outcome.

Tensions from the dramatic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal have continued to simmer in the wake of Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time victory, with the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announcing intentions to take legal action against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

The move comes amid deep dissatisfaction with how the final, particularly the late penalty decision was handled, sparking debate across the continent over fairness, officiating and the governance of African football.

The final in Rabat on 18 January 2026 was one of the most talked-about editions in AFCON history. With the score still goalless deep into stoppage time, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review of a challenge on Brahim Díaz.

The decision was controversial, coming just minutes after a Senegal goal had been disallowed in a sequence that left players and fans puzzled. Senegal’s head coach Pape Thiaw reacted by instructing his players to leave the pitch in protest, leading to a prolonged interruption before play eventually resumed.

Brahim Díaz’s penalty attempt was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, and Senegal went on to win with an extra-time goal from Pape Gueye.

In response to the events, the FRMF said it will formally bring the matter before CAF and FIFA, arguing that Senegal’s temporary walk-off disrupted the normal flow of the match and unfairly influenced the conditions in which the penalty was taken and missed.

According to reports, Morocco claims the decision disadvantaged Brahim Díaz and undermined the integrity of the final, and they are seeking clarity and a ruling that could discourage similar protests in future competitions.

The announcement deepens an already contentious aftermath. Both CAF and FIFA have publicly criticised the conduct surrounding the final. FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the walk-off and associated unrest in strong terms, saying that violence and abandoning the pitch have no place in football and urging disciplinary action.

Infantino emphasised the importance of respecting match officials’ decisions to preserve the integrity of the sport. CAF also condemned “unacceptable behaviour” and confirmed that it is reviewing all footage from the match and will refer the matter to disciplinary bodies for action against those found guilty.

Supporters on both sides of the controversy have voiced strong opinions, with some arguing that the walk-off was an emotional reaction to a perceived injustice and others insisting that competition rules must be upheld at all times.