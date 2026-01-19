CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest

CAF has opened disciplinary proceedings against Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw following his call for players to walk off the pitch during the AFCON 2025 final after a controversial penalty decision for Morocco, potentially leading to a lengthy touchline suspension.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw following his role in the dramatic and controversial scenes that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Morocco in Rabat.

Thiaw is under investigation after he instructed his players to walk off the pitch late in the final, in protest over a VAR-reviewed penalty awarded to Morocco. The decision brought the match to a halt for nearly 15 minutes and plunged Africa’s biggest football occasion into chaos, drawing widespread criticism and triggering a formal response from CAF.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of regulation time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala pointed to the spot after a VAR check ruled that Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf had fouled Brahim Díaz in the box.

The decision was hotly contested by the Senegalese bench, with Thiaw visibly furious on the touchline before gesturing for his players to leave the field. Players began walking toward the tunnel, while officials and team captains tried to restore order.

Eventually, Senegal captain Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch, allowing the match to resume. Morocco’s Díaz went on to miss the penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, and Senegal later won the match 1–0 after extra time to lift their second AFCON title.

Despite the sporting outcome, CAF has deemed the walk-off protest unacceptable and announced it will review match reports, video footage and officials’ accounts before deciding on sanctions.

In a statement following the match, CAF said it would “not tolerate conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” and confirmed that Thiaw’s actions had been referred to its disciplinary bodies.

Pape Thiaw, however, has since acknowledged that his actions were driven by emotion and has publicly expressed regret. Speaking after the match, he said:

We did not agree with the decision… After reflecting on it, I made them come back. We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it, but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football

The controversy also drew reaction from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who condemned the conduct of players and officials involved in the disruptions, stressing that walk-offs and aggressive protests have no place in football.