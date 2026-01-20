Advertisement

Djokovic’s ‘Copyright’ claim on Alcaraz’s serve sparks headlines at Australian Open

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:13 - 20 January 2026
Advertisement

Novak Djokovic may be chasing more history at the Australian Open, but he also found time to entertain fans with a bit of humour after claiming “copyright” over Carlos Alcaraz’s new serve motion.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest

Following his comfortable first-round win in Melbourne, the Serbian great was asked about the similarities between his own trademark service action and the one Alcaraz has recently adopted. Djokovic revealed he had already teased the young Spaniard about it. Djokovic said:

As soon as I saw it, I sent him a message, I told him we have to speak about the copyrights

When I saw him here, I told him we have to talk about the percentage of his winnings. Every ace I expect, you know, a tribute to me
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Brahim Díaz issues emotional apology after AFCON 2025 final heartbreak

The comments were made in good spirit and quickly went viral, giving fans a lighter moment in a tournament already packed with big stories.

At 38, Djokovic remains one of the most formidable figures in the sport, but his easy humour showed a relaxed side as he continues his hunt for another Grand Slam crown.

For Alcaraz, the world number one and one of the top contenders for the title, the comparison to Djokovic was taken as a compliment rather than a controversy. The Spaniard was quick to explain that copying was never his intention.

I wasn’t thinking about making the same serve as Djokovic
Advertisement

Alcaraz told reporters in Melbourne.

But in the end, I can even see the similarities

READ ALSO: Morocco to take legal action against CAF and FIFA after AFCON 2025 final controversy

He explained that the changes to his serve are part of ongoing adjustments to improve rhythm, balance and consistency. Djokovic began his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Pedro Martinez, a result that also marked his 100th match win at Melbourne Park. Alcaraz, meanwhile, arrived in Australia with big ambitions of his own.

Already a champion at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, the 22-year-old is eyeing his first Australian Open title, which would complete a career Grand Slam at a remarkably young age.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
News
20.01.2026
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
News
20.01.2026
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
Sports
20.01.2026
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
Lifestyle
20.01.2026
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’
Business
20.01.2026
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’