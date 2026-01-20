Djokovic’s ‘Copyright’ claim on Alcaraz’s serve sparks headlines at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic may be chasing more history at the Australian Open, but he also found time to entertain fans with a bit of humour after claiming “copyright” over Carlos Alcaraz’s new serve motion.

Following his comfortable first-round win in Melbourne, the Serbian great was asked about the similarities between his own trademark service action and the one Alcaraz has recently adopted. Djokovic revealed he had already teased the young Spaniard about it. Djokovic said:

As soon as I saw it, I sent him a message, I told him we have to speak about the copyrights

When I saw him here, I told him we have to talk about the percentage of his winnings. Every ace I expect, you know, a tribute to me

The comments were made in good spirit and quickly went viral, giving fans a lighter moment in a tournament already packed with big stories.

At 38, Djokovic remains one of the most formidable figures in the sport, but his easy humour showed a relaxed side as he continues his hunt for another Grand Slam crown.

For Alcaraz, the world number one and one of the top contenders for the title, the comparison to Djokovic was taken as a compliment rather than a controversy. The Spaniard was quick to explain that copying was never his intention.

I wasn’t thinking about making the same serve as Djokovic

Alcaraz told reporters in Melbourne.

But in the end, I can even see the similarities

He explained that the changes to his serve are part of ongoing adjustments to improve rhythm, balance and consistency. Djokovic began his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Pedro Martinez, a result that also marked his 100th match win at Melbourne Park. Alcaraz, meanwhile, arrived in Australia with big ambitions of his own.

Already a champion at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, the 22-year-old is eyeing his first Australian Open title, which would complete a career Grand Slam at a remarkably young age.

