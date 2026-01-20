GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum

Ghana Swimming Association threatens legal action against the National Sports Authority over derecognition, warning of court action, contempt proceedings and a ministerial appeal if the decision is not reversed.

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) has escalated its dispute with the National Sports Authority (NSA) by threatening legal action and demanding immediate reversal of its derecognition, warning of potential court battles and contempt proceedings if the Authority fails to act by 20 January 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest

The strong rebuke comes in response to an NSA letter dated 7 January 2026, in which the Authority withdrew recognition of the GSA and its Executive Council, effectively stripping them of authority to oversee national swimming activities and represent Ghana in aquatic sports both locally and internationally.

The decision was made public in a press release issued on 19 January 2026, with the NSA citing failures to comply with governance requirements, provide audited accounts, and respond satisfactorily to issues raised by the Authority.

GSA Slams Derecognition as Unlawful and Procedurally FlawedIn a letter addressed to the NSA’s Director General, the GSA said it received the withdrawal notice with “utter shock and dismay,” arguing that the move was “fundamentally flawed, both in procedure and substance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NSA withdraws recognition of Ghana Swimming Association

Advertisement

Advertisement

The association insists the NSA failed to follow mandatory procedures under the Sports Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2477), which require prior written notice and opportunities for a sports body to respond before recognition can be cancelled or a licence revoked, steps the GSA says were never taken.

The GSA also criticised the NSA for relying on vague allegations without specifying any statutory breaches, and for improperly considering external factors.

By failing to offer the association any statutory right to appeal before the Honourable Minister responsible for sports, the GSA claims the derecognition decision violated principles of natural justice and administrative fairness.

The GSA’s communication has outlined consequences if the NSA failed to retract its derecognition letter by 20 January 2026. The association stated it would exercise its rights under Regulation 19 to petition the Minister of Sports & Recreation directly, and warned that actions undermining the authority of the Accra High Court, where related matters are already before the courts, could amount to contempt of court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to pursuing administrative appeals, the GSA said it would seek all available legal remedies, including an application for judicial review to challenge the NSA’s decision as ultra vires (beyond legal authority), procedurally improper and unreasonable.