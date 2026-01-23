'Supersubs' at the world cup you may not know about

Discover the fastest goals ever scored by substitutes at the FIFA World Cup, featuring Morales, Kolo Muani, Rashford, Milla and more legends.

Football fans talk about “super subs”, that is players who come off the bench and change the match in a heartbeat. But some have done more than just change a game; they scored in seconds. These moments are etched in World Cup lore. Here’s the definitive list of the fastest World Cup goals by substitutes and the stories behind the names.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1) Richard Morales (Uruguay): 16 Seconds

At the 2002 World Cup (Korea/Japan), when Morales stepped onto the pitch against Senegal, few expected history. Just 16 seconds later, he fired in a rocket that gave Uruguay a lifeline in a dramatic group stage clash that ultimately finished 3–3. A versatile forward with a nose for goal, Morales’s strike remains the fastest World Cup goal by a substitute, a record sealed in Suwon and still remembered two decades on.

READ ALSO: Senegal climbs to new heights in latest FIFA world rankings after AFCON triumph

2) Ebbe Sand (Denmark): 21 Seconds

In the 1998 World Cup (France), Sand was a rising star when Denmark faced Nigeria. Brought on for Peter Møller, he didn’t waste a second and 21 seconds later, he was celebrating as Denmark surged to a 4–1 win. More than a statistic, Sand’s goal exemplified his relentless work rate and instinctive finishing and qualities that made him a beloved figure in Danish football.

3) Marcin Żewłakow (Poland): 59 Seconds

Tournament: 2002 World Cup (Korea/Japan) Poland’s Żewłakow etched his name into World Cup history with a strike against the USA shortly after coming on. His goal — under a minute after substitution — helped lift the spirits of a passionate Polish side. A willing runner and opportunistic finisher, Żewłakow’s moment reminded fans why substitutes must always be respected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4) Randal Kolo Muani (France): 65 Seconds

At the 2022 World Cup (Qatar) and in one of the most pressure-packed moments at the 2022 World Cup, Randal Kolo Muani stepped up. Brought on in the semi-final against Morocco, the French winger found the net just over a minute after entering. A defining contribution in France’s journey to the final. Young and dynamic, Kolo Muani embodies the modern forward: pace, technique, and a killer instinct that rewards patience on the bench.

5) Roger Milla (Cameroon): 83 Seconds

Also, at the 1994 World Cup (USA), legendary striker Roger Milla’s quick strike against Russia proved that age is just a number. In his 40s, Milla was still a force, scoring shortly after coming on to extend his country’s proud World Cup legacy. Forever an icon of African football, Milla’s charisma and football intelligence made him a global fan favorite.

READ ALSO: Moments players walked off in protest during matches

6) Artem Dzyuba (Russia): 88 Seconds

In the 2018 World Cup (Russia), Dzyuba’s contribution came on home soil. With Russia already setting the pace versus Saudi Arabia, the big forward added another twist to the tieless narrative by scoring 88 seconds after entering. A traditional number nine with aerial prowess and physical presence, Dzyuba’s goal celebrated Russia’s spirited run in that tournament.

7) Marcus Rashford (England): 91 Seconds

Again, in the 2022 World Cup (Qatar), England’s winger, Rashford, made an impact against Iran, scoring less than two minutes after replacing Bukayo Saka. Rashford’s quickfire goal showcased not just his pace but his calmness under pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8) Leroy Fer (Netherlands): 95 Seconds

Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer, In the 2014 World Cup (Brazil), came with an early stint off the bench and bore fruit quickly. Within two minutes of entering, he had poked home against Chile to open the scoring. Fer’s goal was a quick and cool composed finish that reflected his intelligence and strength as a player.

9) Julian Green (USA): 99 Seconds

The 2014 World Cup (Brazil) also saw Green come in extra time against Belgium, scoring, just under two minutes after he replaced Alejandro Bedoya. Though the USA ultimately fell 2–1, Green’s impact electrified fans and showcased the young midfielder’s knack for stepping up on the biggest stage.

10) Marcos Ureña (Costa Rica): 103 Seconds

Once again, the 2014 World Cup (Brazil) saw Ureña score in 103 seconds just after coming on. His strike was quick which went ahead to spark in a memorable campaign where his effort against Uruguay breathed life into La Sele’s spirited display. A seasoned professional, Ureña’s goal was emblematic of Costa Rica’s fearless approach in Brazil.

Substitutes often arrive to change the course of matches.

Advertisement