Moments players walked off in protest during matches

From famous walk-offs to dramatic protests, here are the moments footballers left the pitch in anger. A factual look at why players walked off and what followed.

In football, walking off the pitch during a match is rare but powerful. It’s a public statement of frustration, fear or conviction that something is fundamentally wrong. While the rules make clear that teams must complete matches, there have been several notable occasions when players or teams chose protest over play.

Here are five memorable walk-off moments from around the world, in which the action on the pitch was interrupted by players refusing to continue:

1. Senegal vs Morocco: AFCON 2025 Final Walk-Off Protest

In one of the most dramatic moments in recent football history, Senegal’s players temporarily walked off the pitch during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco after a controversial penalty decision late in normal time.

With the score tied at 0–0, Morocco were awarded a spot-kick following a VAR review, prompting Senegal’s coaching staff and many players to protest and leave the field, a delay of more than 14 minutes before play resumed.

The match eventually finished with Senegal winning 1–0 after extra time, but the incident drew condemnation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who called the behaviour “unacceptable,” and sparked potential disciplinary action from CAF. Senegal coach Pape Thiaw later apologised for the emotional reaction, saying it came from a sense of injustice rather than intent to disrespect the game.

2. Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray: Turkish Super Lig Protest (Feb 2025)

In Turkish club football, Adana Demirspor made headlines when its players walked off the pitch during a Super Lig match against Galatasaray after a penalty was awarded against them.

Trailing 1–0 from the spot early in the game, the team, backed by club president Murat Sancak chose to leave the field around the 30th minute in protest, citing perceived unfair treatment by referees and broader systemic issues with officiating. The game was subsequently abandoned and became a flashpoint in discussions about referee accountability in Turkish football.

3. Kosovo vs Romania: Nations League Abandonment (Nov 2024)

International football has also seen pitches left in protest outside Africa and Turkey. During a UEFA Nations League match in November 2024, Kosovo’s players walked off in Bucharest after fans repeatedly chanted pro-Serbia slogans.

Chants linked directly to the region’s complex politics and tensions over Kosovo’s independence. With temperatures high on and off the field, the Kosovo squad refused to return after the 93rd minute, leading UEFA officials to abandon the match entirely. The incident again highlighted how off-field factors can spill into competitive play.

4. Chile vs Brazil: El Maracanazo Flare Incident (1979 World Cup Qualifier)

One of the older but famous protests occurred during a 1979 World Cup qualifier between Chile and Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. Chilean goalkeeper Roberto Rojas fell to the ground claiming he had been hit by a flare thrown from the crowd. Believing the safety of their player was compromised, the Chilean team walked off in protest, refusing to continue.

Later investigations concluded that Rojas’s injury had not been caused by the flare, and the team’s protest was discredited. This incident remains one of the most controversial walk-offs tied to alleged crowd endangerment.

5. Fenerbahçe Walk-Off in Turkish Super Cup (2022)

In another high-profile Turkish episode, Fenerbahçe’s senior squad walked off just minutes into the Turkish Super Cup final against rivals Galatasaray by intentionally fielding their under-19 team and abandoning play shortly after kickoff.

Though not a protest against a referee decision, the act was a strategic protest against the Turkish Football Federation, which Fenerbahçe accused of mismanaging club welfare and failing to protect teams’ interests.

The result was an immediate forfeit.Walk-offs represent a dramatic intersection between sport, emotion and principle. In most cases, teams cited perceived injustice, safety concerns, or systemic grievances as reasons for their protest. These incidents highlight how deeply football is tied to identity, fairness and trust.