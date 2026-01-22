AFCON 2025 controversy: Walk-offs, whistles and sanctions

AFCON 2025 controversy explodes with walk-offs, disputed whistles and heavy sanctions. Here’s a clear breakdown of the incidents, CAF decisions, and what it all means for African football.

While the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has produced captivating football and historic moments on the pitch, the tournament has also been overshadowed by a series of controversies that have sparked debate across the continent.

As hosts Morocco and defending champions Senegal prepare for the final, AFCON 25 has been shaped not only by sporting excellence but also by disputes over officiating, disciplinary actions, social media backlash and contentious administrative decisions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Refereeing Decisions Spark Protests and Official Complaints

One of the most significant flashpoints of the tournament has centred on refereeing decisions, particularly during the knockout stages. Tensions reached a boiling point following Nigeria’s 2–0 quarter-final victory over Algeria, where disputed calls prompted heated reactions at full time.

Algerian players and officials openly confronted match referees, with some following officials toward the tunnel in protest. The scenes prompted CAF to launch a disciplinary investigation into misconduct involving players, team officials and media personnel, underlining the seriousness of the incident.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) later escalated the matter by submitting a formal protest to both CAF and FIFA, alleging biased officiating and the denial of what it described as a clear penalty. Although CAF has yet to publicly overturn any decisions, the protest intensified scrutiny of officiating standards at the tournament.

Referee Appointments and Neutrality Concerns

Questions around officiating extended beyond individual matches to referee appointments themselves. Ahead of the quarter-final clash between Morocco and Cameroon, CAF made the unusual decision to replace the originally appointed referee, following concerns raised by the Moroccan Football Federation over neutrality.

Such mid-tournament changes are rare and further fuelled debate around transparency and confidence in CAF’s refereeing selection process. The controversy also spilled onto social media platforms.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea became the target of intense online criticism following contentious decisions in a separate fixture, particularly from Nigerian supporters. The backlash escalated into online harassment, eventually leading Laryea to deactivate his Instagram account, highlighting the growing mental and professional toll placed on match officials.

Disciplinary Sanctions and High-Profile Misconduct

Off-field discipline has been another defining issue at AFCON 2025. Following Cameroon’s 2–0 defeat to hosts Morocco, CAF handed a four-match ban and a US$20,000 fine to Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation and a legendary former international, for inappropriate conduct during the match.

The incident, which involved heated exchanges and confrontations captured on broadcast footage, added a high-profile disciplinary case to an already charged tournament atmosphere. CAF has since confirmed it is reviewing conduct across multiple quarter-final fixtures, including incidents in mixed zones involving players, officials and members of the media. The governing body has warned that further sanctions could follow where misconduct is established.

Social Media Storms and Cultural Flashpoints

Beyond officiating and discipline, AFCON 2025 has been shaped by controversies rooted in social and cultural dynamics. In Mali, a self-styled “prophet” who claimed he could influence match outcomes reportedly collected money from supporters before the team’s elimination by Senegal. The individual was later arrested on fraud charges, drawing attention to how deeply football belief and superstition intersect during major tournaments.

Meanwhile, a viral video ahead of Senegal’s semi-final against Egypt triggered accusations of disrespect after Senegalese players were seen celebrating during training. Senegal’s delegation quickly dismissed the claims, insisting there was no intent to mock their opponents, though the episode added further tension to an already emotionally charged encounter.

CAF’s Calendar Reform Fuels Wider Debate

Away from matchday incidents, CAF’s decision to shift AFCON from a biennial to a four-year cycle also stirred controversy. Announced shortly before the tournament, the move was justified as an effort to align African football more closely with global calendars.

However, the reform has faced criticism from players and analysts, including Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, who described the change as disappointing for fans and players accustomed to more frequent continental competition. Critics argue the decision risks weakening AFCON’s cultural relevance and visibility.

Algeria Sanctioned

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down a series of sanctions against Algeria following unruly scenes during and after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final defeat to Nigeria on January 10, 2026.

CAF’s Disciplinary Committee imposed suspensions on two Algerian players: goalkeeper Luca Zidane received a two-match ban, and defender Rafik Belghali was hit with a four-match suspension (two of which are suspended subject to probation) to be served during the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed it will appeal the rulings.Alongside player suspensions, CAF levied a total of US$100,000 in fines on the FAF for multiple breaches of its Disciplinary Code related to the match.

These fines covered improper conduct on the field, misconduct by players and officials after the final whistle, supporter behaviour, including the use of smoke devices, throwing objects and attempts to breach security barriers and offensive gestures towards match officials, which CAF said brought the game into disrepute.

A Heated Final

The AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and hosts Morocco was a fitting climax to a tournament already filled with tension and debate. Played in Rabat before a charged home crowd, the match was finely balanced until chaos erupted late in normal time when a VAR review awarded Morocco a penalty.

The decision infuriated Senegal’s players, who briefly walked off the pitch in protest, forcing officials to step in before play resumed. When Édouard Mendy saved the penalty, the stadium fell silent. Extra time only added to the drama.

Pape Gueye’s powerful strike finally broke the deadlock, handing Senegal a 1–0 victory and their second AFCON title. While Senegal celebrated their resilience, Moroccan fans were left heartbroken, feeling the final had slipped away on fine margins. The match, thrilling yet controversial, made it emotional, unpredictable and unforgettable.