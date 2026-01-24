Advertisement

Semenyo scores again as Manchester City return to winning ways

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:15 - 24 January 2026
Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal for Manchester City in a 2–0 Premier League win over Wolves, continuing his impressive start at the Etihad Stadium.
Antoine Semenyo continues to make waves at Manchester City. The Ghanaian forward scored his third goal in just four games for the club, helping Pep Guardiola’s side secure a 2–0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City, who had struggled in recent league fixtures, were buoyed early when Omar Marmoush opened the scoring in the 6th minute, setting the tone for a confident home performance.

Semenyo then made it 2–0 just before halftime with a composed finish, sealing the points and sending the home fans into celebration.

It feels amazing to score for this club, especially in front of our fans. We worked hard as a team and I’m happy to contribute.
Semenyo said after the match. Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth earlier this month, has quickly become a fan favourite.

He marked his debut in spectacular fashion, scoring in City’s 10–1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter City, and followed it up with another goal in the League Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United.

Saturday’s strike against Wolves was more than just another goal; it came at a time when City needed to rediscover their Premier League rhythm. The victory also keeps them in touch with league leaders Arsenal, keeping the title race alive.

Pep Guardiola rotated his squad for the game, resting star striker Erling Haaland and other key players to manage the heavy fixture schedule.

The strategy paid off as Semenyo and Marmoush linked up well, while new signing Marc Guéhi impressed on his debut in defence to help City keep a clean sheet.

Semenyo’s quick adaptation to life at Manchester City is turning heads. His ability to score consistently, coupled with his energy and movement, provides Guardiola with another attacking option in a squad already brimming with talent.

