Manchester United shock Arsenal 3–2 in five-goal Premier League thriller

Manchester United stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal with a dramatic 3–2 victory at the Emirates Stadium, featuring a late winner from Matheus Cunha. Read the full match report and key moments.

Manchester United produced one of their most spirited performances of the season on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to stun Premier League leaders Arsenal 3–2 at the Emirates Stadium in a pulsating encounter that had drama written all over it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In front of a packed North London crowd, the Gunners struck first and looked on course to extend their grip at the top of the table. But United, showing resilience, turned the match on its head with a late winner that silenced the home supporters. Arsenal opened the scoring through a slice of fortune, benefitting from a defensive mishap that resulted in an own goal.

The hosts pressed on with confidence, moving the ball sharply and creating half-chances as they tried to kill the game early.United, however, grew into the contest and found their equaliser midway through the first half, capitalising on Arsenal’s momentary lapse in concentration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal lifted the visitors, who returned from the break with renewed intensity and went ahead early in the second half with a well-worked move that caught Arsenal’s backline off guard. The Gunners responded in style, restoring parity and dragging the game into a frantic final stretch where both sides went for the win.

Just when it seemed the points might be shared, substitute Matheus Cunha delivered the decisive moment in the 87th minute, curling a stunning strike beyond the Arsenal goalkeeper to seal a famous victory for United.

Cunha’s late heroics sparked wild celebrations among the travelling fans and capped a memorable night for a United side that continues to show signs of revival under manager Michael Carrick. The win follows their recent triumph over Manchester City and strengthens their push for a Champions League place.

For Arsenal, the defeat is a painful blow in the title race. Still sitting top of the table, their lead has now been trimmed to 4 points, and questions will be asked about defensive lapses at crucial moments. Despite flashes of brilliance and periods of dominance, the Gunners were ultimately undone by United’s clinical edge and refusal to give up.

Advertisement

Advertisement