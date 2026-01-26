Robert Moreno sacked by Sochi after ChatGPT controversy

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno has been sacked by FC Sochi after reportedly over-relying on ChatGPT for team tactics, training, and transfers. Read the full story.

In what is perhaps one of football’s strangest managerial exits, former Spain coach Robert Moreno has been dismissed by FC Sochi, with reports highlighting his unusual reliance on artificial intelligence during his short stint at the Russian club.

Moreno, 48, who previously managed the Spain national team and had coaching spells across Europe, joined Sochi in mid-2025. Expectations were high, but the club struggled under his leadership, earning just one point in their opening seven matches of the Russian Premier League season.

What quickly caught attention, however, was the method Moreno used to run the team.Sources indicate that Moreno leaned heavily on ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, for almost every aspect of team management. From training schedules and travel plans to tactical setups and transfer recommendations.

While AI is increasingly used as a tool in football, insiders claim Moreno’s approach went beyond support, effectively putting decisions into the hands of a machine.

One former club official recalled a shocking training itinerary: players were scheduled to train at 7 a.m. before a long away trip to Khabarovsk, with the AI suggesting they remain awake for 28 hours straight to “optimize performance.” The plan reportedly left both staff and players bewildered.

When I saw the schedule, I asked Moreno, ‘When will they sleep?’ He just said it was all planned with ChatGPT,

said the official. The AI influence reportedly extended to recruitment. Moreno used ChatGPT to analyze potential signings, ultimately deciding on striker Artur Shushenachev based on the tool’s recommendations.

The signing struggled to score in 10 appearances, adding pressure to the Spaniard’s already shaky tenure.Players reportedly grew frustrated with the over‑mechanized approach, and morale suffered.

The club says Moreno’s methods alienated staff and players alike, which contributed to his dismissal.Once a respected figure in European football, Moreno’s reputation is now tied to a cautionary tale about technology in sport.