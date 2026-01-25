Deadly Nipah Virus hits West Bengal, India: Healthcare workers among five infected

A deadly Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, India has infected five people, including healthcare workers. Authorities trace contacts and quarantine exposed individuals as they work to contain the highly lethal virus.

A deadly outbreak of Nipah virus has been reported in India’s West Bengal state, with at least five confirmed cases, including a doctor, a nurse, and another healthcare worker. The virus, carried primarily by bats, is highly lethal and has no approved vaccine or cure, prompting authorities to urgently step up containment measures.

The nurse, who is reported to be in a coma, is believed to have contracted the virus while treating a patient with severe respiratory symptoms. Officials have traced around 180 contacts, placing 20 people under quarantine and testing dozens more to prevent further spread.

The risk of human-to-human transmission is high, especially among caregivers,

state experts say, emphasizing that infection prevention and control in hospitals is critical. Nipah virus (NiV) can spread from animals to humans and between people. It can present as a mild, flu-like illness or progress rapidly to severe respiratory complications and inflammation of the brain, sometimes leading to coma or death.

The pathogen has a history of high fatality rates in outbreaks across South and Southeast Asia.In West Bengal, bats are considered the primary source of infection, with officials urging residents to avoid contact with fruit or sap contaminated by bats.

Past outbreaks in India and Bangladesh have often been linked to raw date palm sap or fruit partially eaten by bats. This outbreak has hit close to home for the healthcare community. One frontline doctor said the emergence of infections among colleagues “is a stark reminder of the dangers we face while treating patients.”

Families of the infected are under close medical observation, while local hospitals have heightened screening and isolation protocols. Authorities are acting swiftly, with teams from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV), and regional health departments working together to manage the outbreak.

Public health messaging has been intensified to ensure the population understands how to minimize risk while avoiding panic.

The public is urged to remain vigilant but calm. Early identification and strict hygiene are our best defenses,

state officials said. While the number of confirmed cases remains small, the combination of a highly fatal virus, its ability to spread between humans, and the involvement of healthcare workers has sparked international concern.