AfDB grant to fund 37 Military Hospital interchange and market projects

Nii Ayitey Brown
10:00 - 30 January 2026
Ghana has signed a US$12.83 million African Development Bank grant to fund feasibility studies for Big Push projects, including the 37 Military Hospital interchange, market redevelopments and agro-industrial zones.
Ghana has signed a US$12.83 million grant agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fund feasibility studies and detailed designs for major infrastructure and industrial projects under the government’s Big Push programme, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, 29 January 2026, with the funding earmarked to support full technical preparation for a number of high-impact projects across transport, markets and agro-industrial development.

According to the Finance Minister, the studies will cover detailed engineering designs, cost estimates, and environmental and social impact assessments, ensuring the projects are fully ready for construction.

The projects to be supported include a proposed interchange at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion in one of the capital’s busiest corridors.

The grant will also fund feasibility work for the redevelopment of four major markets — Agbogbloshie, Techiman, Sekondi, and Mankessim — which are expected to be modernised to improve safety, sanitation, trading conditions and local economic activity.

In addition, the funding will support preparatory studies for the establishment of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in the Afram Plains, Nsawam, and Builsa.

These zones are intended to strengthen agro-processing, reduce post-harvest losses and create jobs by bringing industry closer to farming communities. In a statement shared on X, Dr. Forson said the objective is to complete the studies early enough to allow construction to begin without delay.

He expressed gratitude to the African Development Bank and its Country Manager, Eyerusalem Fasika, for what he described as strong partnership and continued support for Ghana’s development agenda.

About the Big Push ProgrammeThe Big Push programme is the government’s flagship infrastructure and economic transformation initiative, designed to close Ghana’s infrastructure gap and stimulate growth through large-scale public investment.

Launched as part of broader economic reforms, the programme focuses on roads, transport infrastructure, urban redevelopment, markets and industrial zones, with the aim of improving connectivity, boosting productivity and creating jobs across the country.

