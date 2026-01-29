Advertisement

Ghanaian prodigy Tyrone Iras Marhguy engineers a “Computer Brain” at Penn

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:46 - 29 January 2026
Tyrone Iras Marhguy
Ghanaian student Tyrone Iras Marhguy, now at the University of Pennsylvania, has built a working computer brain from scratch in his dorm room, designing an 8-bit ALU with 3,488 transistors after his landmark Achimota School court case.
Advertisement

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, a former Achimota School student and current undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), has built a working computer “brain” from scratch in his university dormitory, marking another major milestone in a journey that has already made him a familiar name in Ghana.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee sentenced to 20 months in prison for bribery

Marhguy, a Ghanaian computer engineering student, designed and verified a fully functional 8-bit Arithmetic Logic Unit (ALU) — a core component of a computer’s central processing unit — using 3,488 discrete MOSFET transistors.

According to him, the project, which took more than 250 hours of intensive design and testing, is capable of performing 19 different arithmetic and logical operations and has been validated with over 1.2 million test vectors.

Advertisement

An ALU is responsible for basic calculations such as addition, subtraction, comparisons and logical decisions inside a computer. While modern processors contain billions of transistors fabricated on silicon chips, Marhguy’s work stands out because it was built and verified at the transistor level, one component at a time, outside of a professional chip fabrication environment.

The project was driven by a desire to fully understand how computers work beneath the abstractions of software and pre-built hardware. With no formal background in chip design at the start, he immersed himself in digital logic, transistor physics and circuit verification, carefully building each gate and subsystem from first principles.

READ ALSO: Majority Caucus rejects Minority criticism, defends gov't economic record

Phase one of the project has now been completed. The next stages will involve optimising the design, assembling the circuitry onto a printed circuit board (PCB), followed by soldering, debugging and physical hardware testing.

Advertisement

Marhguy first gained national attention in Ghana in 2021 after Achimota School initially denied him admission because he wore dreadlocks, which he said were part of his Rastafarian faith.

The decision sparked widespread public debate and a legal challenge led by his father.In a landmark ruling, the High Court in Accra found that the school’s action violated Marhguy’s constitutional rights to education, dignity and religious freedom.

The ruling was widely hailed by civil society groups as a significant affirmation of religious rights within Ghana’s education system. Marhguy later enrolled at Achimota School and completed his studies there. He went on to excel academically, earning eight A1s in the 2023 WASSCE, and distinguishing himself in international competitions, including top honours in mathematics and science.

READ ALSO: ICE to enforce immigration laws at Super Bowl, fans worry about World Cup impact

Advertisement

His achievements eventually earned him multiple full scholarship offers from universities in the United States, reportedly valued at over US$1 million, before he chose UPenn to study computer engineering.

Now studying in the US, Marhguy’s dorm-room ALU project reflects a continuation of the curiosity and determination that have defined his academic path. Beyond the technical accomplishment, the project highlights an emerging interest in computer architecture and hardware design.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
29.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
News
29.01.2026
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
News
29.01.2026
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
Ayigbe Edem
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Edem weighs in as debate grows over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency
News
29.01.2026
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency