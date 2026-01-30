GMA Parade: President Mahama honours overall best Cadet

Senior Under Officer (SUO) Agyare Peter Selorm has been awarded the Sword of Honour as the overall best cadet at the Ghana Military Academy graduation, with President John Dramani Mahama commissioning new officers into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The ceremony took place on Friday, January 30, 2026. The Sword of Honour, the academy’s highest individual award, was presented to SUO Selorm by President Mahama, who served as the Reviewing Officer and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The award recognises the cadet who demonstrates outstanding performance across academics, leadership, discipline, physical fitness and military bearing throughout the training period.

President Mahama arrived at the Ghana Military Academy in Teshie dressed in official parade uniform to inspect the parade and oversee the graduation ceremony. The colourful military parade marked the formal commissioning of officer cadets, who took the oath of allegiance to serve and defend the Republic of Ghana.

LIVE | The overall best cadet, Senior Under Officer (SUO) Agyare Peter Selorm, receives the Sword of Honour from the Reviewing Officer and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, John Dramani Mahama, in recognition of his outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/SzHNLBAtcZ — The1957News (@The1957News) January 30, 2026

The commissioning parade is the culmination of months of intensive military and academic training. Upon commissioning, the cadets officially transition from trainees to officers, entrusted with leadership responsibilities within the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The ceremony also serves as a reaffirmation of the armed forces’ values of loyalty, discipline, integrity and service to the nation. The newly commissioned officers are expected to uphold professionalism and patriotism in the execution of their duties, reminding them that the trust placed in them by the nation must be matched with courage, humility and respect for democratic authority.

Established in 1960, the Ghana Military Academy is the country’s premier institution for training commissioned officers. Its graduation ceremonies are a key tradition in Ghana’s military calendar, symbolising continuity, sacrifice and the preparedness of the armed forces to safeguard national security and contribute to peacekeeping efforts at home and abroad.

For SUO Agyare Peter Selorm, receiving the Sword of Honour represents the highest recognition of excellence among his peers, a moment that stands out as both a personal achievement and a symbol of the standards expected of Ghana’s next generation of military leaders.

