Controversial Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Oduro Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has claimed to have received a divine revelation regarding the victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming 7th December election.

In a video posted on social media on 24th November 2024, Agradaa stated that God had sent her a message assuring Dr Bawumia of his triumph in the election.

Today is November 24, 2024, and God has revealed a message to me to tell Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. God said I should tell him that he should not worry... That is what God has revealed to me. Be calm, and you will see the power of God,

she said in the video, where she appeared wearing NPP paraphernalia and was accompanied by two individuals.

One of her companions in the video was heard chanting the NPP slogan, "It is Possible," while lavishing praises on the party.