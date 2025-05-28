Accra socialite Dada Joe Remix nabbed in alleged FBI sting, faces U.S. extradition

In a new development reported via a Sel The Bomb Snapchat exclusive, Ghanaian businessman and nightlife figure Nana Kojo Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has allegedly been apprehended in a covert FBI-led operation late last night.

According to insider accounts, Dada Joe Remix was “scooped up Rambo-style” in a discreet sting believed to be connected to his suspected involvement in fraudulent financial activities. While the public narrative has long painted him as an oil and gas mogul, sources say his real business dealings may have been far murkier.

Word on the street is he got tapped for the real hustle he’s known for... and you and I know it’s not oil and gas

Since news of the arrest broke, panic has reportedly gripped Accra’s elite social circles. Several prominent figures allegedly involved in cryptocurrency, forex trading, and high-end real estate have gone underground. Phones have reportedly been switched off, luxury homes have fallen silent, flights are rumoured to be hastily booked, and inner circles – including partners, baby mamas, and close associates – are allegedly being coached on what to say should they be questioned.

Dada Joe Remix is now reportedly facing possible extradition to the United States, where he could stand trial and face significant legal consequences if convicted. Official details regarding his arrest and the nature of the charges are yet to be released.

More updates are expected as this developing story unfolds.